5 Frozen Burger Brands That Actually Use 100% Real Beef

Fresh hamburger meat goes bad pretty fast, so it's always convenient to have frozen burger patties on hand to toss on the grill or in a cast-iron pan for a quick meal. However, not all frozen burgers are created equal: Many are meat blends and don't use 100 percent beef. If that's not your style, here are five frozen burger brands that use 100% beef and can be purchased at your favorite stores, including Aldi, Costco, Walmart, and Dollar General.

Aldi 100% Pure Beef Burger Patties

Aldi 100% Pure Beef Burger Patties are a cult-favorite at the store. The patties, one-quarter pound each, are made with 85/15 minimally processed beef with no artificial ingredients. They are quick-frozen and ready to cook and will "hold their shape and remain juicy."

Bubba Burger Beef Patties

Bubba Burger Beef Patties are a solid option for burger night. The only ingredient? USDA Choice beef chuck. "Our burgers are crafted exclusively from USDA Choice chuck, the gold standard for flavor and juiciness. While other brands mix various cuts and grades, we use only premium chuck, choice graded, freshly ground in-house and flash-frozen to lock in that perfect taste. It's the difference you can see and savor – a burger experience that stands above the rest," the brand states on its website. They also come in a smashed and flavored version or pre-topped with cheese and even bacon.

Over in the freezer section of Costco, Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties are another solid option. Each of the 15, one-third pound frozen patties is made out of 80% lean, 20% fat grass-fed beef and nothing else. "Great find at Costco…. 100% grass-fed, 80% lean 20% fat, beef patties. Only $25.99, which equals a little over $5 per pound. Not bad at all. Check these out next time you go to Costco!" one TikToker recently confirmed.

Meat District SHAQ 100% Angus Half Pound Beef Patties

Shaq takes his burger business seriously. Meat District SHAQ 100% Angus Half Pound Beef Patties are sold at Walmart, and shoppers go wild over them. "I smoke and grill all week long. I've tried every frozen burger and these are INCREDIBLE!!! My husband and I are big into burgers so we were hoping for something finally good. We were tired of the cheap frozen bubba burgers people have made at bbqs. These are smoky. They're JUICY! They don't shrink down and they have the meatiest flavor. We are legit eating them for leftovers and we rarely do that unless we are making truffle burgers. RUN to get these," one writes.

Clover Valley 100% Pure Beef Burgers

Even Dollar General carries 100 percent beef burgers. One box of Clover Valley 100% Pure Beef Burgers comes with six quarter-pound frozen patties made with no artificial ingredients and costs just $8.95. "I've tried other frozen hamburgers and this is the best I have bought," one shopper maintains.