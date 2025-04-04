7 Store-Bought Burritos That Beat Chipotle, Ranked

Nothing beats a freshly-made burrito from a place like Chipotle or your favorite food truck—but what about days when you are craving a decent burrito but don't feel like venturing out to grab it? Delivery is always an option, but for the most part it's just easier (and cheaper!) to grab one from the freezer and have it ready fast. But which ones are the best? I trawled through social media and Reddit threads to see just which burritos are the ones worth buying, focusing on factors such as value, frequency of mentions, and overall enthusiasm. Here are the best store-bought burritos that beat Chipotle.

Amy's Southwestern Burrito

Burrito fans enjoy the Amy's Burritos, which are great quality and have a wide variety of flavors—but they are quite pricey. "They are very tasty! I always keep a few of these in the freezer at work for a quick lunch option," one Redditor shared. "Yeah but at over $4 a pop, I can't buy them because I'll eat 4-5 of them in a sitting," another said.

Ramona's Bean & Cheese Burritos

The Ramona's Burritos get high points for taste and authenticity, but lose points for being hard to get a hold of. "If ur from California look for Ramona's burritos the best burritos period. They sell frozen ones too," one enthusiastic Redditor said. "These are by far my favorite frozen burritos. I'm sure everyone has their preferences but imo these are so much better than Tina's or the El Monterey brands," another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Tina's Burritos

Tina's Burritos get high praise for affordability and variety, but doesn't always hit the mark with quality. "Tina's is the best frozen burrito I've found," one fan said. "Amy's is meant to be organic, vegetarian and overall better quality. Tina's just gets the job done as cheap as possible. It depends what you're looking for," another agreed.

Red's All Natural Burritos

The Red's All Natural Burritos come in at number four, with fans saying they're better than Chipotle. "I've found that microwaving it for a minute on each side and then toasting it in the frying pan gives it the best texture," one Redditor shared. "When made as I described, the texture of the tortilla is equivalent to Chipotle, and the filling on the inside stays intact and not mushy like with some brands. You can see all the rice, corn, steak and cheese. The spices complement these ingredients nicely. A lot fewer in calories than Chipotle. Though they are smaller portions, they are quite filling."

El Monterey Burritos

The El Monterey brand of burritos comes in at number 5, with fans raving about the value and consistency. "I prefer the Beef and Bean Green Chili version, after they get out of the microwave I normally throw some shredded fiesta blend cheese on top and let the residual heat melt the cheese. chef's kiss lol," one Redditor shared. "I chuck a couple of them into the air fryer when I get home from work for my lunch. I'm currently obsessed with the beef, bean, and green chile ones," another agreed.

Evol Burritos

The Evol Burritos (especially the Bean and Cheese) have a strong following. "I've always bought these as singles at the grocery store. They are delicious and most importantly not a gut bomb. Add a little hot sauce and you are good, cook up an extra egg if you have the time," one fan said. "I've had the same ones from Whole Foods and I liked them a lot as frozen burritos go. I think I handle spicy pretty well and these had noticeable heat so that's worth knowing," another commented.

And Number One is…Jose Ole Burritos

And the winner is… the Jose Ole Burritos! Tasty and satisfying, many fans rave about the flavor and quality. "I can't reiterate this enough. I love the chicken cheese and rice ones or the Jose Ole chicken and cheese ones," one shopper said. "Jose Ole is an elite frozen burrito. There's a reason it's pricey," another commented. One useful tip for most of these burritos is to make them in the airfryer vs just the microwave, according to consumers.