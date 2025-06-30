Sprite Lovers Can Now Try These 3 Wild New Flavors at Sonic

Summer is the best season to eat – and especially drink – at your favorite fast food restaurant. Warm weather-inspired burgers, wraps, and salads are delicious, but the refreshing drink options to wash them down with are usually next-level. This week, it was revealed that one burger joint teamed up with a favorite soda brand to drop a trio of amazing-sounding drinks. Snackolator announced that three wild new drinks at Sonic have been released, all made with Sprite, and we can’t wait to try them.

New Drinks

The influencer shared about the new beverages this week. “Sonic is the GOAT when it comes to fast food drinks and they have two new Sprite creations that look incredible! Check out these options from @sonicdrivein,” they wrote. “After trying the pickle menu, I need to get back for some of these Flavorista Favorites!”

Cocoberry Cream

The first new Sprite concoction is a pink drink, Cocoberry Cream. “A blend of coconut and vanilla poured over SONIC’s signature ice, topped with real strawberries, crisp Sprite, and sweet cream,” explains Snackolator.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Shark Bite

Drink number two is Shark Bite. “A blend of blue coconut and vanilla poured over SONIC’s signature ice, topped with real strawberries and crisp Sprite,” says the influencer. The hue? Blue, of course.

Twisted Flamingo,

And the third, Twisted Flamingo, is also pink. “A refreshing twist of Sprite, cherry vanilla, and sweet cream. A bit like a Dirty Sprite with some cherry vanilla action!” writes Snackolator.

Picklerita Slush

There is also a pickle-infused drink at Sonic attracting a lot of attention is the Picklerita Slush. “ITS HEREEEEE. 🥒 🥒 🥒 the Big Dill Meal ft. Grillo’s is now available on our app! pickle lovers, ur gonna love this one,” Sonic shared. “SONIC’s sweet slush featuring the bold flavor mix of pickle juice and tart lime, with Pickle Juice Flavor Bubbles and a GRILLO’S PICKLES® Pickle Chip floating right on top. Available in a medium size only,” reads the menu.

290 calories

Sweet Topped Blueberry Lavender Lemonade

Another seasonal drink attracting attention? Sweet Topped Blueberry Lavender Lemonade, a 390-calorie drink. “Tart all-natural lemonade, mixed with Blueberry Lavender flavor and topped with velvety sweet cold foam,” reads the menu description.