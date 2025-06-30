Oreo Just Brought Back a Fan-Favorite Flavor After 9 Years

Iconic snack and cereal brands are famous for their revolving door of flavor options. Some varieties come and go without a peep, while others leave behind many frustrated fans. When this happens, many people write to the company, start a petition, or even make phone calls demanding the return. While some efforts remain unsuccessful, occasionally a fan favorite will return – even after several years. Case in point? Oreo Blueberry Pie, a flavor that has been gone almost a decade, is returning to stores, and nobody is more excited than influencer Markie Devo.

Devo announced the return, after keeping it under wraps for several months. “Dreams do come true!!😩🙌🏻My one and only favorite OREO Blueberry Pie is heading back to stores for a limited time,” he writes. “I literally begged OREO to bring these back! They’ve been gone since 2016.”

What is an Oreo Blueberry Pie? “For those of you who haven’t had the greatness of these bad boys, they feature a graham cookie with sweet and tangy blueberry flavor creme,” he writes.

While the official launch isn’t until July, he recommends registering for pre-sale at Oreo.com/blueberrypie. “Presale starts on June 26th – 29th,” he says. “Find the limited edition Blueberry Pie OREO at stores nationwide that carry the brand(Walmart, Target, Kroger, Aldi) on July 7th.”

Fans were seriously celebrating in the comments section. “Excited for this return👇🏻,” writes one. “SANTA IS REAL 😍😂🥳🙌🏽 ” adds another. “We got our wish MD!!!!! Talk about manifesting!! Woohoo!! 😂 😊 😋 🫐.”

Devo continued to confess his excitement about the return, interacting with followers in the comment section. “I begged,” Devo confessed. “I have been harassing Oreo about it for like years!” “Same. But I didn’t think they were listening or cared! But I still kept asking and believing and lo and behold!!” another said.

Oreo also announced on its official Instagram page. “You win. Now please stop yelling at us 😊Blueberry Pie OREO Cookies BACK on shelves 7/7 🫐🥧,” it wrote.

Oreo has been teasing the return of a mystery cookie, asking fans if they could bring back one flavor only, which would it be? The unanimous answer was Blueberry Pie. Other honorable mentions included the limited edition Post Malone Oreos and Red Velvet Oreos. Cookie Butter and Carrot Cake were also mentioned.