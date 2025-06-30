Some Costco items are better than others, while a select few are downright too good to be so cheap. While most people know that Costco’s $5 rotisserie chicken and $1.50 hot dog-and-drink combo are unparalleled in value, other items in the warehouse are shockingly high quality and delicious for the price. Here are 7 Costco foods shoppers say are “too good to be this cheap.”

Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano

Many people swear that Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano is so good and shockingly cheap. “Not shredded, just the block. So much cheaper than the grocery store and still the ‘real deal’ good stuff,” one person writes. “I got one of those rotary grinders and use that parm now and it’s saved me so much money. The block of cheese is expensive initially but it lasts forever just shredding off a little at a time,” another agrees.

Seasonal Olive Oil

Shoppers love the Kirkland Signature Olive Oil. However, they give extra props to the seasonal option. “The seasonal extra virgin olive oil in the dark green glass liter bottles. Right now mine has the Toscano single varietal, and only a few months old. These are always great,” one person says.

Chosen Foods Avocado Oil

Another suggests Chosen Foods Avocado Oil, as “it’s one of the brands that’s tested to actually be pure avocado oil and much cheaper than in the grocery store. I saved an old small glass avocado oil bottle (you could use any oil bottle) and just refill it as needed,” they wrote. “Second this!! I love their avocado oil!” another said.

Kerrygold Butter

Lots of people mentioned Kerrygold butter. “I’ve become a butter snob thanks to Costco. If we run out of the Kerrygold I won’t eat it,” one joked. “I think some consensus has been reached that if you’re baking/cooking where butter is one of many ingredients and ultimate butter flavor is not of the utmost importance, the Costco grass fed butter is fine. If you’re topping things (toast, potatoes and such) or it’s a major ingredient of the process, kerrygold is the way,” another said.

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup is another high-value item, according to shoppers. “Maple syrup! Could never justify the price pre-Costco, now I’ll never buy fake syrup ever again,” one says. “My grandkids love the organic pure maple syrup~ they rebel against the ‘fake’ syrup that mom buys at home,” another adds.

Kirkland Signature Organic Lactose Free Milk

Kirkland Signature Organic Lactose Free Milk is another must-buy item. “Their Lactaid is better than the real Lactaid,” one person notes. “And it’s cheaper than anywhere else you can buy it for the amount you get!” a second chimes in. “YES plus, it’s organic!” a third says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars

According to many shoppers, Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars are far superior and cheaper than other brands, and are “basically a knock-off” of Häagen-Dazs. “Kirkland ice cream bars are better, IMO,” one writes. “I am fat because of these,” one says.