Costco and Sam’s Club might be considered the big guns of the membership warehouses in the country. However, BJ’s Wholesale Clubs has been coming in strong recently. With membership costs comparable to those of other clubs, BJ’s offers additional perks, including early store openings (8 am to all members in most locations) and the unique benefit of allowing shoppers to combine BJ’s and many manufacturers’ coupons for even greater savings. Did we mention that BJ’s also has seriously impressive sales? Here are the 7 best BJ’s Wholesale Club 4th of July deals this week.

Condiments

Run to BJ’s for incredible deals on all the condiments you need to survive summer. A three-pack of Heinz Tomato Ketchup is $5.00 off, while a two-pack of Sweet Baby Ray’s Barbecue Sauce is $1 cheaper than usual. Hellmann’s Mayonnaise Real Mayonnaise is also $2.50 off. What else do you possibly need?

Chips

Don’t forget to grab a few bags of chips for your BBQ. There are lots of options at BJ’s, including Cape Cod Less Fat Original Kettle Cooked Potato Chips for $1.00 off. There are also lots of Frito-Lay varieties on sale for $1 off, including Doritos Nacho Cheese & Doritos Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips, Pick n’ Pack.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

11 Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Secretly Luxury

Cereal

Warehouse stores are a great place to shop for your favorite cereals, especially if your family goes through boxes fast. Take $1.50 off General Mills Cheerios, Protein Cinnamon, or Lucky Charms.

Wellsley Farms Sweet Corn

I can eat corn every night of the week during the summer months. I am not a huge fan of husking ears, as it makes a mess, so I was excited to see that Wellsley Farms Sweet Corn is on sale, buy one, get one free. You end up getting 12 ears of fresh corn for $5.49.

Tyson Frozen All-Natural White Meat Chicken Nuggets

My kids eat so many chicken nuggets over summer break. It’s an easy lunch or dinner, especially when they have lots of friends over. This five-pound bag of Tyson Frozen All-Natural White Meat Chicken Nuggets is $3.00 off, so I plan to stock up my freezer.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Smucker’s Uncrustables

Another item I like to keep on hand during the summer, especially for picky-eater playdates? Smucker’s Uncrustables Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly Sandwiches. These frozen PB&Js can be easily defrosted and are a total crowd pleaser. Currently, the box is $3.00 off.

Hot Dogs

The majority of the country will be eating hot dogs this week, and BJ’s wants to stock your fridge in time for the big holiday. Get three pounds of Nathan’s Famous Skinless Beef Franks for $2 off right now. If you prefer Ball Park Beef Hot Dogs, they are also on sale for $2 off, so you have options.