7 Best Frozen Cheeseburger Brands Made With Real Beef, According to Shoppers

Shoppers say these frozen cheeseburgers use real beef and taste best.

Frozen cheeseburgers are a convenient option on days when you need to throw together a quick meal with minimum fuss and zero stress. These burgers take no time at all to heat up, and with no cooking or cleanup, you can have a protein-packed better-for-you lunch or dinner on the table within half an hour. So which ones do shoppers rave about? Here are seven of the best frozen cheeseburger brands that use real beef for their burgers.

Jimmy Dean Breakfast Burgers

Jimmy Dean Breakfast Burgers are made with flame broiled beef, peppered egg, and sharp cheddar on soft and fluffy brioche buns. “Perfect for a meal. I heated as directed and was very impressed with taste, quality, and size,” one shopper shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

White Castle Jalapeno Cheese Sliders

White Castle Jalapeno Cheese Sliders are made with 100% USDA inspected beef and melty jalapeno cheese on a soft fluffy bun. “I love anything with jalapeño. These are really great but you have to have steam when heating them up,” one shopper advised. “I use a paper towel sprinkled with water when heating them in the microwave. It keeps the buns moist.”

Pierre Signatures Angus Cheeseburger

Pierre Signatures Angus Cheeseburger is made with USDA Choice flame-broiled Angus beef steak and American cheese on a sesame seed bun. “These are better if you thaw them first. I keep them in the freezer at home and will put them in the fridge once I get to work. By lunchtime they are good and thawed and only take around a minute and a half to cook,” one Redditor said.

Don Lee Farms Angus Cheeseburgers

Don Lee Farms Angus Cheeseburgers are made 100% USDA Choice Angus beef “charbroiled through a gauntlet of open flames” the brand says. “I cook these in the air fryer, adding the cheese on top, and buns on the side, during the last minute; they turn out juicy and delicious!” one shopper said.

Member’s Mark Cheeseburger Sliders

Member’s Mark Cheeseburger Sliders are made with a flame grilled beef patty with American cheese on a potato bun. “Thought these might be a welcome change from White Castle. I was pleasantly surprised. The beef patties are MUCH better quality. Hamburger beef patties are pretty BLAND by nature. I recommend sprinkling your favorite seasoning on these to provide the flavor you like,” one Sam’s Club shopper said.

Sandwich Bros Angus Beef Patty Cheeseburger

Sandwich Bros Angus Beef Patty Cheeseburgers are made with fully-cooked Angus beef patties. “My hubby is obsessed with these burgers! He didn’t care for the chicken ones but the burgers are his all time favorite. Super easy to pop in the microwave and very filling,” one Walmart shopper said.

White Castle Classic Cheese Sliders

The wildly-popular White Castle Classic Cheese Sliders are made with 100% beef and American cheese. “There are no White Castles in my region. 🙁 so when I’m feeling homesick and want a quick, tasty snack or meal, I go with these. Add chips or fries on the side and you’re good,” one Target shopper said.