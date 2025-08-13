7 Cheeseburgers Customers Love Most

There are times when absolutely nothing but a cheeseburger will hit the spot—it’s truly one of the most perfect foods ever created. But which chain has the best burgers? I analyzed social media comments to see which menu items fans are raving about, focusing on the number of mentions and intensity of praise. The result is this ranking of seven national chain cheeseburgers, starting with the still‑great but less frequently raved‑about picks, and building up to the ones that earned the most passionate endorsements. Here are seven of the best cheeseburgers you can get at a national chain, ranked from least to best.

Ted’s Montana Grill

Ted’s Montana Grill can be relied on to serve up great burgers like the Ted’s Bacon Cheeseburger, and even better customer service. “Ted’s Montana Grill! I ordered the bacon cheeseburger one day and some of the bacon was a little soft and fatty so I was pulling the fat off as I prefer crispy bacon on my burger. The server saw me doing this and came back with a small plate of nice crisp bacon,” one appreciative customer said.

Chili’s Big QP

Chili’s gets points for serving up delicious cheeseburgers like the BIG QP Burger at unbeatable value for money. “Chilis and it’s not even close,” one Redditor said. “For chain restaurants I would say Chili’s. The secret sauce burger is incredible,” another commented. “I love Chili’s everything but their burgers are especially fabulous,” a third raved.

Freddy’s Original Double Combo

It doesn’t get any better than a Freddy’s Original Double Combo, or a Single Steakburger Combo—the chain gets nothing but praise across the board. “Freddy’s is surprisingly good,” one fan said. “My absolute favorite,” another agreed. “Freddy’s is almost perfect,” a third commented.

Red Robin Gourmet Southern Charm

Red Robin serves up a solid, decent Gourmet Cheeseburger at an excellent price, and fans love the Bleu Ribbon and Salt & Pepper burgers. “Best restaurant burger I’ve ever had was at Red Robin’s. Can’t remember what it was called, but it had candied bacon, onions, mushrooms, cheese and it was amazing,” one fan said (it sounds like they might be referring to the Southern Charm burger). “I have been getting their Bleu Ribbon burger for years… probably my favorite burger around,” another commented.

Five Guys Cheeseburger

Five Guys customers know the chain is on the pricier side and say the Cheeseburger is worth every cent. “Not gonna lie, every single time I’ve ever gone to a ‘restaurant’ and had a burger it only left me wanting for some Wendy’s or Five Guys,” one fan said. “Five Guys is my favorite. I don’t care to hear the constant whining about the price, if you don’t feel it’s worth it go somewhere else,” another commented.

Shake Shack Cheeseburger

Shake Shack comes in at number 2, with fans raving about the perfectly constructed Cheeseburger. “My favorite spot for just a good greasy burger with a soft delicious bun is Shake Shack. If you haven’t had it, you’ve got to try it,” one customer said. “Shake shack has great options and from what I’ve had, it was pretty delicious,” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Culver’s ButterBurger Cheese

And the winner is… Culvers! Customers love the taste, quality, and overall deliciousness of a Culver’s ButterBurger Cheese. “Culvers? Kind of fast food, but their burgers are pretty good imo,” one Redditor said. “I had a real gnarly time with a burger while I was pregnant… til I tried Culvers. It’s my treat to myself when I’m feeling particularly naughty,” another agreed. “Culver’s is also fast food and I agree. Culver’s is goated,” a third commented.