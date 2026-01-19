5 Best Frozen Chicken-Fried Steaks in Grocery Stores

Shoppers share the best frozen chicken-fried steaks with crispy coating.

Country fried steaks are tender and tasty when served fresh, but surprisingly, the frozen options get rave reviews, as well. With a variety of brands serving chicken fried steaks in the grocery store’s freezer section, these are ideal to keep on standby for a cozy night in when you need something delicious and quick.

Tyson

The Tyson Country Fried Steaks with Gravy Mix is popular among shoppers looking for a quick meal. “Husband wanted these, so we tried. Very tasty and easy to cook in the air fryer. I was skeptical about the gravy, but it was really good, just make sure to keep [whisking] while simmering so clumps don’t form,” a review said. “Gravy even tasted good on the green beans, ha! The steak patties are thin, but we like them that way, and no gristle pieces, very tender with crispy coating.”

Mistica Foods

The Country Fried Beef Steak Patties with Gravy goes over well with shoppers. “My family loves these Mistica Ranch County Fried Steak Patties with Gravy. They are great for a quick dinner or when I don’t want to cook. We eat them with mashed potatoes, other vegetables, [and] put them on buns or sandwich bread too. I try to keep a package in my freezer,” a review said.

Fast Fixin’

Fast Fixin’ Restaurant Style Country Fried Steaks with Gravy is great in a pinch. “I crave CFS often—breakfast, lunch, OR dinner—so [I] thought I would try these. Cooked them in the air fryer and in a toaster oven,” a review said. “Both ways, excellent. They are crispy, not grisly and not dried out when cooked according to directions. I also divided up the cooked gravy and froze it to use as needed. Just remember to leave a package for me!”

Hungry Man

Hungry-Man Chicken Fried Steak Frozen Meal are ideal for a quick meal. “I liked it,” a review said on Reddit, continuing on to say that the patties were tender. “Overall, it hit the spot and I recommend [it]. Only critique I have would be that I’d rather have some corn or green beans over the brownie.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Yellowstone

The Yellowstone Country Fried Steak and Mash meal is a favorite of shoppers looking to keep some meals stashed in the freezer. “I liked everything about this dinner. The first time I made it I actually screwed up. didn’t cook it for the right amount of time and so on,” a reviewer said. “But the second time I tried [the] dinner, I air fried the country fried steak and did the mashed potatoes in the microwave as it recommends. I would eat this dinner any day of the week and on Sunday!”