5 Best Country-Fried Steaks at Chain Restaurants, Say Chefs

Chefs say these spots serve country-fried steak that gets the breading, gravy, and tenderness right.

Few dishes say comfort food quite like country-fried steak. Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside and generously smothered in creamy gravy, it’s the kind of meal that feels both indulgent and familiar. While it may look simple, chefs know that getting it right takes skill — from properly seasoning the steak to achieving the perfect crunch and balancing the gravy. To find the best spots, Eat This, Not That! asked Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, for her top five picks. Read on.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is a fan favorite for delicious homestyle meals. “Cracker Barrel’s country-fried steak is a go-to for people looking for a classic comfort meal in a sit-down setting,” says Buchanan. “The breading stays crisp, the steak isn’t tough, and the gravy is mild enough that it doesn’t overpower everything else.” She adds, “People order it because they know exactly what they’re getting.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Metro Diner

Metro Diner is known for hearty comfort food and their country-fried steak fits right in. “Portions are generous, the breading has a good crunch and it’s a big plate with the usual sides, so you’re not leaving hungry,” says Buchanan.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse might be known for its high-quality steaks and, of course, its made-from-scratch bread, but its chicken-fried steak should not be overlooked. “Texas Roadhouse serves a hearty country-fried steak with a crisp coating and plenty of gravy,” says Buchanan. “It’s usually ordered with classic sides like mashed potatoes, which fit the comfort-food style people expect there.” She adds, “The portion size is generous, and it’s a popular pick for anyone wanting a filling, comfort meal.”

Golden Corral

Golden Corral offers a lot of food and many choices at a great value. Their buffet features a chicken-fried steak on certain days, and Buchanan says it’s a must-try. “Golden Corral’s country-fried steak stands out because people can build the plate exactly how they like it,” she explains. “Adding extra gravy and pairing it with familiar Southern sides is a big part of why it stays popular. It’s an easy comfort-food option for people who want variety on one plate.”

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner’s Bigfoot Chicken Fried Steak is 10 oz of tender beef smothered in gravy that’s served with mashed potatoes and a side. It’s a popular menu item because “it’s cooked to order and served hot, not rushed,” Buchanan explained. “The steak stays tender under the breading and the gravy isn’t overly salty.” She adds, “It’s a solid choice when you want a classic plate done carefully.”