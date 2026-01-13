5 Chain Restaurants Serving Legit Country Fried Steak Plates

These chains still serve crispy, gravy-smothered country fried steak plates done right.

Country fried steak, also known as chicken fried steak, is the ultimate comfort food not just for breakfast but all day long. This Southern staple dish is made from tenderized steak breaded in seasoned flour and fried to crispy perfection, usually served with mashed potatoes and gravy. While it’s easy to find this classic meal at independent diners and breakfast spots, some chains also make it so well it rivals homemade. Here are five restaurants serving up delicious, savory country fried steak plates.

Black Bear Diner

The Bigfoot Chicken Fried Steak at Black Bear Diner is 5 0z of tender beef breaded then deep-fried & smothered in country gravy, served with 3 eggs, strip-cut hash browns, country red potatoes OR fresh fruit and two homemade biscuits. “The food was absolutely perfect,” one diner said. “The chicken fried steak was perfectly cooked and crispy. The gravy that accompanied it was really great as well.”

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen has a delicious Country Fried Steak plate, made from hand-breaded steak on Texas toast with country gravy and served with two sides. “Cheddars for lunch. It’s been years and omg the country fried steak is huge!!” one happy diner said via Facebook. “Cheddars for the win! Absolutely the best chick fried steak I have ever eaten! And I have had my fair share! This was the hub us and I may have stole a few bites!” another raved.

Huddle House

Huddle House has a tasty Country Fried Steak Dinner on the menu, made with a battered beef steak served with white pepper country gravy. Each order includes Texas toast/fresh biscuit and two sides. “Huddle House was great! We had 2 egg breakfast and chicken fried steak. Worth going back!” one diner said.

Perkins American Food Co.

The Southern Fried Chicken Biscuit Breakfast at Perkins American Food Co. is delicious: This popular dish consists of a fried chicken fillet and cheddar cheese inside two fresh baked biscuits, topped with American cheese and cream gravy, served with two eggs, two Applewood smoked bacon strips and choice of hash browns or breakfast potatoes. That will keep you going for hours!

Bob Evans

The Country-Fried Steak at Bob Evan’s is served with mashed potatoes, gravy, and green beans. The chain also offers a huge Country-Fried Steak Family Meal, which includes six pieces of Country-Fried Steak topped with country gravy and served with 2 family size sides and a dozen freshly baked rolls.