5 Best Frozen Chicken Pot Pie Brands, According to Shoppers

These frozen chicken pot pies deliver flaky crusts and hearty, comforting fillings.

Making a chicken pot pie from scratch is a true labor of love and actually quite fun if you have the time and energy for it, but these days the frozen options are so good you can enjoy this meal without much effort. Frozen chicken pot pies are a great option on days when you want something savory and comforting, especially during the colder and darker months. Quality varies widely between brands—not all the chicken is top quality, which can instantly ruin this dish. Luckily there are a handful of brands who knock it out of the park, and shoppers are obsessed. Here are five of the best frozen chicken pot pie brands to keep on hand for a delicious meal.

Trader Joe’s Handheld Chicken Pot Pies

Trader Joe’s Handheld Chicken Pot Pies are absolutely delicious, fans say (although some point out they aren’t as “creamy” as a traditional pot pie). “I cooked for like 30mins. They’re delicious as is! Filling is robust and not runny. The pastry was sooo flaky. Also important as a handheld food: it didn’t fall apart with each bite. Win!” one shopper raved.

Centerville Chicken Pot Pie

Centerville Chicken Pot Pie is outstanding, shoppers rave. "The Centerville Frozen Chicken Pot Pie is easily the best frozen chicken pot pie I've ever tasted!" one Walmart customer shared. "The picture on the box actually matches the contents inside. Generous chunks of chicken and vegetables in a perfect, savory crust."

Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pies

Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pie continues to be one of the most popular options for a delicious frozen meal. “Marie Callender’s are the best. I wrap the edges with tin foil to keep from burning and cook 10 minutes longer than the instructions. The price is great!” one happy Sam’s Club shopper said.

bettergoods Homestyle Chicken Pot Pie

Shoppers love the taste and quality of the bettergoods Homestyle Chicken Pot Pie. “This pot pie doesn’t disappoint; it’s very flavorful, , loaded with chicken and vegetables and the crust is flaky and buttery! Every bite is loaded with ingredients so you don’t end up with just crust and gravy. Pop it in the oven and you have an almost home cooked meal in an hour! We’ve bought this one multiple times,” one fan said.

Banquet Chicken and Broccoli Pot Pie

Banquet Chicken and Broccoli Pot Pie is a cheap and cheerful option, fans say. “The crust is so crunchy and tasty. I love the favor of the veggies and their texture is very pleasing. The chicken is tender and there’s just enough to fill you up,” one Ralph’s customer wrote.