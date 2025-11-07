6 Restaurant Chains With the Best Chicken Pot Pie, According to Chefs

Few dishes capture cozy, home-cooked comfort quite like a flaky, golden chicken pot pie, but let’s be real–the dish is time-consuming to make from scratch. For those who crave the homemade taste, but don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen there are several spots that serve a delicious chicken pot pie. To find the ones that truly deliver, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their go-to chains. From well-known national restaurants to regional joints, here are the top five places culinary pros say are worth your time and money for a good chicken pot pie.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen has been serving made-from-scratch comfort foods since 1978 and the chain’s chicken pot pie is top-notch, according to Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen offers a homemade-style chicken pot pie that stands out for its fresh ingredients and from scratch preparation,” he says. “The pot pie is always fully filled with roasted chicken, diced onions, peas, and carrots. All generously soaked in nicely seasoned creamy sauce and topped with a golden, flaky crust. Chef Dennis adds, “Made fresh daily and baked to order, this dish is a perfect example of quality and authenticity and that’s why it’s often a go to for me. The generous portions and comforting flavors make it a favorite among diners, including me! As it is always a satisfying and a flavorful meal.”

Marie Callender’s

Marie Callender’s has long been a favorite for classic comfort foods, including chicken pot pie which is the “gold standard” for the dish, per Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef, Food Blogger and Content Creator at Healthy Fitness Meals. “Their crust is buttery, flaky, and golden,” she says. “It’s the kind that shatters softly when you tap it with a fork. Inside, you get tender white-meat chicken, perfectly cooked veggies (never mushy), and a rich, creamy sauce that feels homemade. It’s old-school comfort done right. One that takes you back to Sunday dinners in the ’80s.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Boston Market

Many Boston Market locations have closed, leaving fans worrying all doors will be closed for good at some point, but for now there’s still a few left and it’s one of the places Chef Rena enjoys for a good chicken pot pie. “Their chicken pot pie doesn’t pretend to be fancy, but it’s hearty and honest,” she says. “The filling is generously packed with rotisserie chicken, which gives it a deeper, slightly smoky flavor that’s hard to beat.” Chef Rena adds, “The crust leans more on the biscuit side which makes it feel extra cozy on a rainy day.”

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is the ideal balance of the nostalgia of simpler times, home-cooked meals, good value and a fun family-friendly atmosphere. It’s also one of the best chains that serve an amazing chicken pot pie, according to Chef Rena, “Their pie is rustic: thick, creamy filling with chunks of chicken, peas, and carrots in a buttery puff pastry topping,” she says. “It’s not too salty nor bland. It feels like something your grandmother would pull out of the oven.”

Village Inn

Beloved for their famous breakfast menu, Village Inn also shines when it comes to their chicken pot pie. “While they’re popular for their sweet pies and dessert pies, their savory chicken pot pie deserves more love,” Chef Rena says. “Their crust has that perfect home-baked flake, and the filling leans a little lighter.” She explains, “It’s more broth-forward than creamy. This allows the chicken and vegetables to stand out. It’s another classic diner comfort food. When it’s hot and fresh, it hits the spot.”

Bourbon Steak

Bourbon Steak is a classic steakhouse with a luxurious touch that delivers an unforgettable lobster pot pie, according to Eric Fernandez, Associate Director of Culinary at The Culinary Edge. “While any good pot pie has to have a perfectly cooked and flaky pastry, what makes it special is the sauce – perfect chicken stock, crisp vegetables, all thickened just enough to coat a spoon while not being heavy,” Chef Eric says.”The lobster pot pie at Bourbon Steak is a refined take on the classic that feels almost cinematic – and while it isn’t chicken, it is my absolute favorite,” he explains. “It’s rich and buttery but never heavy—sweet lobster tucked into velvety sauce beneath a perfectly puffed pastry lid. It’s the kind of dish that reminds you how powerful comfort food can be when done with precision.”

What Makes an Amazing Chicken Pot Pie

To have a standout chicken pot there are key things to look for, says Chef Rena. The crust needs to be familiar and comforting. Look for a “flaky, golden, buttery and crack softly under your fork but still holding its shape at the same time,” she explains. “I love a satisfying contrast of crispy edges and slightly tender layers holding in sauce. But a soggy crust is the fastest way to ruin the magic.” For the chicken, it needs to be the main ingredient to taste. “You’d be surprised that some chicken pot pies don’t actually taste like chicken,” she says. “Some overdo the seasonings while others overdo the sauce. The filling is also important. “It should be creamy just enough, but not too thick that instead of coating the spoon, it clings to it like glue,” per Chef Rena. “Also, it shouldn’t be overseasoned. Finally the seasoning needs to be just right. “A bland pot pie is a quiet tragedy, while an over-seasoned one a restless tragedy,” she explains. “In fact, seasoning a pot pie, or any pie, for me, is one of the things a chef or cook should master.”