6 Best Frozen Chicken Taquito Brands, According to Shoppers

These frozen chicken taquitos are shopper favorites for quick meals.

I always keep a box of frozen chicken taquitos in the freezer for a convenient meal or snack that can hit the table in minutes, thanks to the air fryer. These savory tortilla rolls are packed with chicken, cheese, and salsa, and make a delicious and versatile appetizer to pair with your favorite dip. So which frozen brands are worth your precious freezer space? Here are six frozen chicken taquito brands shoppers rave about.

Jose Ole Chicken and Cheese Taquitos

Jose Ole Chicken and Cheese Taquitos contain grilled chicken, cheese and seasoning in a crispy flour tortilla, and shoppers love the taste and convenience of this frozen option. “I’ve tried other frozen taquitos & these are the best so far,” one Sam’s Club member raved. “Flavorful & filled from edge to edge. I pop em in the air fryer to get a nice crisp on the outside.”

Great Value Chicken Taquitos

The Great Value Chicken Taquitos are a great value option stuffed with all-white chicken meat and Monterey Jack cheese. “Perfect for a quick dinner with some cabbage and sour cream,” one Walmart shopper said, adding that the taquitos are mildly spicy. “I personally love them air fried, even my picky little sister loves them.”

El Monterey Mexican Grill Chicken & Cheese Taquitos

I frequently grab a box of the El Monterey Mexican Grill Chicken & Cheese Taquitos (packed with charbroiled chicken breast and Monterey Jack cheese) from my local Costco. “The whole family enjoys the crunchy outer layer and warm chicken cheesy inside layer,” one shopper said. “Easy in the airfryer for my 8 year old to heat up herself. These are bigger than the ones you find in the grocery stores and we prefer the taste and size over any other brand.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Delimex White Meat Chicken Corn Taquitos

Delimex White Meat Chicken Corn Taquitos are made with white meat chicken, seasoned with cumin and ancho chili peppers and wrapped in a crispy corn tortilla. Many shoppers say these taquitos are ideal for making a green chicken enchilada casserole. “The chicken filling is flavorful and has a good amount of seasoning, and the corn tortilla provides a nice, crispy texture when cooked properly,” one fan said.

Sprouts Chicken Flautas Taquitos

Sprouts Chicken Flautas Taquitos is made with white meat chicken and perfect for both oven and air fryer cooking. “I don’t have an air fryer so I used a toaster oven at 350 for 15-20 minutes and my toddler loved them,” one shopper said. “I gave 4 stars bc it’s a bit pricey. Pretty much $1 per taquito.”