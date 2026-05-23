These new Costco grilling finds include burgers, hot dogs, sauces, and seasonings.

Memorial Day weekend is finally here, and you know what that means: Grilling season is upon us. If you want to up your grilling game this year, run to Costco now. The warehouse is filling up with so many products to help you cook delicious food, from the meats themselves to all the delicious seasoning and sauces you need to perfect them. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 5 best new Costco grilling finds right now.

Chosen Foods Burger Sauce

Costco Buys shared about a new grilling sauce from one of my favorite brands, Chosen Foods. “@chosenfoods just dropped their NEW Burger Sauce at @costco San Diego, Texas, and Southeast locations and I am so excited to share this find with you! This sauce is made with 100% Pure Avocado Oil, good fats from avocados, and is Non-GMO, Glyphosate Free, Gluten Free, and Kosher!” they wrote. “The Burger Sauce is so good drizzled on burgers, used as a dip for fries, smeared on sandwiches, or honestly just spooned onto anything that needs a little something extra! While you are grabbing the Burger Sauce at your @costco, do not forget that Chosen Foods 100% Pure Avocado Oil, Spray, Mayo, and Dressings are all available at Costco too! The whole lineup is there and worth stocking up on! You can also shop the Burger Sauce at Chosenfoods.com right now!”

True Story Foods Organic Hot Dogs

Costco Buys shared about a new, healthier hot dog. “@truestoryfoods Organic Hot Dogs just showed up at @costco and I cannot stop thinking about how perfect the timing is because BBQ season is literally here! True Story just landed at Costco in a 2-pack for only $12.99 and if you have been sleeping on these, that price is the reason to finally grab them!” they wrote. “True Story hot dogs are made with 100% USDA Organic grass-fed beef with no added nitrates or nitrites, no artificial ingredients, and they are completely gluten-free and sugar-free, so you are actually getting a clean, quality hot dog without having to sacrifice anything on flavor! These are the kind of hot dogs you feel genuinely good about putting on the grill!I would throw these on the grill for a backyard BBQ, slice them up for a quick weeknight dinner with the kids, chop them into mac and cheese, or just do a classic bun, mustard, and relish situation on a Saturday afternoon because honestly sometimes simple is the best! At $12.99 for the 2-pack at Costco, stocking up for the whole summer has never been easier!”

Kinder’s Organic Signature Grill Pack

Get all your grilling seasonings in one pack. “Grill season is HERE and the Kinder’s Organic Signature Grill Pack at Costco has everything you need to level up your cookouts! You get 6 items including Original BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken seasoning, Buttery Steakhouse seasoning, All Purpose seasoning, Butcher’s Burger Blend, and Sweet and Tangy Dipping Sauce. All organic, all gluten free, and all SO good,” Costco Buys shared about the $26.99 item.

Young Ridge Brisket Blend Smash Burgers

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Impress your guests with the tastiest smash bugers. “Costco just brought in these Young Ridge Brisket Blend Smash Burgers, and they look perfect for grilling season! These are uncooked raw beef patties made with beef brisket and ground beef, with no gluten, no added preservatives, and no artificial ingredients. You get 4 lbs for $23.99, which breaks down to about $6 per pound,” Costco Fan 4 U shared.

Fresh Salmon and Tomahawks

And, head over to the meat department for fresh fish and meat to grill. “Fresh wild King salmon is back at Costco and this is one of the best seafood finds of the season,” Costco Fam 4 U shared. “Troll caught, boneless, skin-on, and perfect for grilling, cedar plank salmon, or an easy summer dinner. These usually go fast when they hit the warehouse.” And, grab some meat. “Costco just brought in Prime Bone-In Beef Ribeye Steaks, also known as Tomahawks, for $16.99 per lb! Perfect for grilling, steak night, or an impressive dinner at home,” they added in another post.