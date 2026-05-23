Chefs share the best hot dogs for grilling based on flavor and texture.

Hot dogs are a summer staple. They’re affordable, quick, savory, smoky, and delicious. Whether you love it piled high with your favorite toppings or just with ketchup or mustard, there’s no wrong way to enjoy one. From backyard events to summer cookouts, hot dogs will likely be on the menu, but not all are great for grilling. According to Isaac Bernal, Executive Chef, Representative of Spain to the United Nations, New York, USA, there are only a few brands that stand out for their snap, flavor, and quality ingredients. Here are the top three he recommends for the grill.

What Makes a Hot Dog Grill Worthy

Certain brands are better for the grill. When picking up hot dogs at the store, there are key things to consider, says Chef Isaac.

“For me, a good hot dog for grilling needs to hold up to strong heat without drying out or splitting too quickly,” he explains. “I also look for a good snap when you bite into it, and enough fat content to help caramelize the outside properly.”

He added, “There are products out there that, when handled properly, work really well on the grill.”

Hebrew National Beef Franks

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Hebrew National is a dependable brand that feels slightly more premium. While it’s a classic beef hot dog, it’s not necessarily the flashiest, but very consistent and recognizable.

“This brand has a really good beef flavor and is very balanced for high-heat grilling,” says Chef Isaac. “They hold up well over direct fire and get a great char on them.”

Sabrett Natural Casing

Known for their signature snap, Sabrett Natural Casing hot dogs have a natural casing that gives a firmer, juicier texture than standard hot dogs. They’re also closely tied to classic New York street cart flavor, with a simple, beef-forward taste that pairs well with traditional toppings like mustard, onions, and relish.

“I mainly like them for the texture,” says Chef Issac. “That firm bite is something a lot of hot dogs are missing.”

Nathan’s Famous Beef Franks

Nathan’s Famous Beef Franks has been around since 1916 and is one of the most recognized brands in the industry. They deliver a truly New York style and have a bold, slightly smoky beef flavor that stands up well to grilling.

“Nathan’s is a classic,” says Chef Isaac. “They develop a lot of flavor on the grill and work especially well if you cook with a bit of smoke or real charcoal.”