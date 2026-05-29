These bacon brands stand out for smoky flavor, texture, and quality.

Not everyone likes bacon, but for those who do, it is one of life’s simple culinary pleasures. Nothing compares to a slice of salt-cured pork, offering intense and distinct flavor. You can eat it by the strip, pair it with another meat on a sandwich, or cook it with vegetables or pasta. The possibilities are endless. In case you are curious what bacon real aficionados prefer, we did the research so you don’t have to. Here are 5 bacon brands fans say are better than the rest.

Wright Brand

In all the Reddit feeds I scoured, Wright Brand was the true winner amongst passionate bacon lovers for its thick-cut applewood masterclass. “Stayed at a B&B where the host was a chef. Bacon was the best I’d ever had; nothing really to do with the chef. Anywho, I asked him what kind and it was Wright applewood. Very good,” a Redditor says. “I couldn’t believe how good it was when I first bought it,” another added. “The hickory smoked is good, but the Applewood smoked is even better!!” a third added.

Benton’s Smoky Mountain

Benton’s Smoky Mountain offers an intensely smoky country cure. “The best bacon I have had is Benton’s, out of East Tennessee,” one says. “Benton’s if you like the smoky taste. It’s a bit of a luxury price to have it shipped but I promise it’s worth trying at least once. Whole different experience than anything you can get in the grocery store,” another says.

Nueske’s Applewood Smoked

Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Bacon is a Wisconsin artisanal premium brand that many fine dining restaurants use. “Here in the Midwest, Nueske’s is very very good. There’s a huge difference between high quality bacon and Hormel or whatever,” one says. “Nueskes is fantastic!” another agrees. ”

Nueske’s for the win. I mail order it five pounds at a time. They have thin, medium and thick cut. Their applewood smoked is my favorite,” a third chimes in.

Niman Ranch

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One of my favorite bacon brands available at Whole Foods is Niman Ranch, a sustainable, dry-cured, premium option. I’ve also spotted it at high-end restaurants. “Niman ranch applewood smoked bacon. It’s expensive but nothing compares,” one says.

Smithfield Hometown Original

Smithfield Hometown Original is a staple at the grocery store and reliably delicious. “Smithfield hometown favorite, regular smoked. It is usually pretty consistent as far as fat to meat ratio, and cooks to different doneness my family likes (one likes softer and chewy, one likes well done and powdery). It’s also good for wrapping (jalapeños or whatever), and dicing for recipes (I use it in baked beans) and the fat has enough clarity I can use it for sauteeing stuff like spinach or scrambled eggs,” another says. “Last week I had leftover Smithfield think cut in the fridge and bought hormel think cut, it was on sale. Smithfield blew away Hormel,” a second agreed.