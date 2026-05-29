Fans say these Mountain Dew flavors are the most iconic and delicious.

Mountain Dew is one of the most popular soft drink brands in the world. Originally just a single flavor, the citrusy soda has added many new flavors over the past few decades. Some of them have flopped, others have become part of the permanent lineup, and a few are missed desperately by fans. What are the most beloved varieties of Mountain Dew in history? Here are 5 Mountain Dew flavors fans say are the best ever.

Baja Blast

Baja Blast, a signature tropical lime and citrus soda initially created in 2004 exclusively for Taco Bell, is now a featured flavor. Fans maintain that its iconic tropical lime flavor is next-level. “Baja Blast is Objectively the Best Flavor,” writes a Redditor. “I kinda just look at Baja Blast like it’s the main flavor in the roster to be honest! My brain just sorta ignores the existence of the OG,” another agreed. “Nectar of the gods!” another exclaimed. “Of course, it is the single greatest beverage mankind has ever known. Brought down from the rocky cliffs of mount Olympus by Dionysus himself to improve the tool of our fleeting simple mortal lives. To do know a single drop of this turquoise ambrosia is to know the very flavor of the primordial ooze creation itself once crawled out of. To taste it is to know all the secrets of the universe, of time and space itself to see all the worlds most beautiful sights and hear the most beautiful sounds in an instant. All the world’s greatest artists, philosophers cry themselves to sleep at night knowing through their combined knowledge and creativity they couldn’t create something as beautiful as a can or bottle of Baja Blast. So yeah I’m really quite fond of it,” a third pontificated.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Voltage

Mountain Dew Voltage offers a charged raspberry citrus rush that customers appreciate. “I think it’s a very close 2nd best flavor, Voltage still beats it for me though,” a Redditor responded in the same feed about Baja Blast. “Voltage Baja code red star spangled splash for me,” one said.

Code Red

Cherry lovers swear that Code Red, a classic cherry chug, is the best. “My personal (permanent) favorite is Code Red,” one said. “It’s the original (modern) Dew variant, that hasn’t been dropped since like 2001. If it ever gets discontinued, it will be a cold day in Hell,” another adds.

Infinite Swirl

Infinite Swirl is a pineapple, strawberry, tropical dream. When it returned to stores recently, fans were thrilled. Tyler Bowers (@teamsupernovafb) shared the exciting news on Instagram. “You’ve been asking me about this one for a hot minute – Infinite Swirl is FINALLY back (with a SHINY brand new, incredible look) and has already been spotted both in California and Massachusetts!” he wrote, alongside a photo.

Mountain Dew Original

Mountain Dew Original is the uncontested citrus soda champ. “Personally OG is better. Baja is great when it’s cold, but if it gets up to room temperature it’s no better than thick water. OG still has some teeth left in it after an hour on the counter,” one said.