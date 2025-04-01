The Best Frozen Dinners That Beat Dining Out, Ranked

On nights where you can't or won't go out to eat and don't feel like cooking, frozen meals are a lifesaver. Gone are the days where the only frozen foods available were pizza and maybe diet "meals"—these days you can enjoy practically any kind of cuisine from anywhere in the world, from dumplings to burritos to samosas, always on hand to make life easier for busy people everywhere. Obviously tastes differ but certain items are wildly popular amongst shoppers for just being delicious, convenient, and good value for money. These frozen meals are ranked based on shopper enthusiasm, flavor, convenience, and overall value. Here are 6 frozen dinners that are easily worth staying at home for, ranked from 6 to the #1 best.

Motor City Pizza

This Detroit-style deep-dish pizza has a cult following amongst Costco shoppers, and is actually better than many delivery or in-restaurant options. "This is hands down the best frozen pizza on the market. My husband isn't a huge pizza fan, but he has never complained about pizza night since switching to MC pizza," one customer raved.

Trader Joe's Orange Chicken

Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken is a big hit with shoppers. "The orange chicken is insanely good [for what it is]—comes out super crunchy, even when simply baked in the oven. I honestly prefer it to delivery when I'm craving trashy mall food court Am-Chinese, since there's nothing sadder than General Tso's that's gotten squishy from steaming in a styrofoam container," one customer said. "Pair the orange chicken with the cauliflower fried rice and you have a great meal that is significantly more healthy than takeout. I prefer the cauli to regular fried rice now bc it's feels like real food," another recommended.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rao's Meat Lasagna

Rao's Lasagna is a must-have item to keep on hand in the freezer. "Dude. Rao's lasagna is amazing. I'll admit the first time I tried it, I just wanted to know HOW and WHY an individual frozen entree could be 5.50, but it backfired because it's so delicious now I'm hooked on them over here looking like Garfield," one happy shopper stated.

Bibigo Steamed Dumplings

The Bibigo Steamed Dumplings are amazing, and fans say they are obsessed. "I have yet to find a Bibigo product that isn't good," one Redditor said. "When I first ate a Bibigo mandu, I had one of those "cinematic" food flashbacks. They taste so legit," another commented.

Trader Joe's Pork Gyoza

Trader Joe's Pork Gyoza is another fan-favorite frozen meal. "I've been craving these lately but I've been trying to save money and I've got 'there's food at the house' in the classic mom voice on a continuous loop in my head," one Redditor joked. "Not that they'd break the bank or anything, I'm just trying to eat through more of what I already have first. I'll save it as a reward lol. They're so good!"

Lilly B's Organic Bean, Rice & Cheese Burritos

These simple yet tasty frozen burritos are a perfect quick dinner or snack. "So good it doesn't need hot sauce. Pure flavor from the beans, rice and cheese. Amazing," one fan said. "I'm suffering a Lilly B drought that has been going on for the last two months at Costco," another commented. "I hope they reappear soon! For those lucky enough to have them on hand, try heating them up in an air fryer. They don't leak like they do in a microwave, and the tortilla because slightly crisp (not hard, just crisp). Takes a lot longer than a microwave but so much better tasting to me. Also makes them easy to hold and eat without spilling."