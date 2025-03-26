Don't feel like going out to eat? These days, there are so many frozen meal options that rival restaurant quality you don't need to leave the house to indulge your tastebuds. From restaurant-branded frozen dinners to good old nostalgic favorites from your childhood, you should stock up on these favorites so the next time you crave a top-notch meal, you don't have to go anywhere. Here are 7 frozen dinners that are better than some restaurant entrees.

Rao's Homemade

Don't feel like fighting to get a reservation at a top Italian restaurant? Rao's Homemade offers 11 gourmet frozen Italian meals that can be heated in the microwave in minutes. There are many great options, from protein-packed options like chicken parmesan and meatballs to pasta dishes galore, including penne alla vodka and mushroom risotto. Find them at a local grocery store, Target, and Whole Foods.

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's is famous for its extensive freezer section, which includes meals from every cuisine, including Italian, Asian, and Mexican. However, foodies maintain that their selection of Indian meals is top-notch, with many dishes and sides rivaling those of Indian restaurants. My top picks? Get the naan and Paneer Tikka Masala With Spinach Rice.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

P.F. Changs

People have been flocking to P.F. Changs for delicious Asian-inspired meals for decades. However, you can enjoy some of the trademark entrees, including orange chicken, beef and broccoli, and pork dumplings along with a variety of sauces and other sides, simply by making a trip to your local grocery store.

Marie Callender's

Marie Callender's might not be as widespread as the restaurant was in the 1980s and 1990s. However, the comfort cooking brand's frozen meal business is thriving. Many people maintain that Marie Callender's pot pies are better than most of those you will find in restaurants. However, you can't go wrong with any other offerings, including their sides and desserts.

Stouffer's

If you were a kid in the 1980s through 1990s you ate your fair share of Stouffer's frozen meals. While they aren't necessarily the healthiest options at the grocery store, their lasagne and spaghetti and meatballs are legendary, and I'm pretty confident I've never tasted better Swedish meatballs.

Lean Cuisine

Lean Cuisine might not be the most indulgent frozen meals on the market, but they offer a lot of bang for the buck regarding health. If you are on a diet, counting calories, or trying to make better choices, you can't go wrong with their frozen entrees. My favorites include the classics, like fettuccine alfredo and spaghetti and meatballs.

Kirkland Signature

Kirkland Signature, Costco's brand, is famous for making high-quality products at a fraction of the price of name brands – and you can't go wrong with its frozen dinners. A few fan favorites include Italian sausage and beef lasagne, and frozen pizzas.