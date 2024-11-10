I Tried 11 Trader Joe's Frozen Meals & the Best Was a Hearty, Family Favorite

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

While checking out at Trader Joe's recently, my cashier mentioned that frozen foods are the specialty grocer's "bread and butter," and boy, was he right. Of all the many reasons that shoppers love TJ's, from affordable prices to top-notch customer service, the California-founded grocery chain has a freezer section that puts others to shame.

Whether you're low on time and energy and don't have time to make meals from scratch, or you're just looking to cut back on your delivery orders and still want the thrill of trying new, tasty dishes you don't have to cook yourself, frozen meals are an excellent option. And thankfully, Trader Joe's has countless options that check off all boxes. Salsa verde enchiladas you can bake in the air fryer? Check. Takeout-quality orange chicken you can buy by the bag or as a single-serving bowl? Sure. Chicken Shawarma bowls that save you a trip to the restaurant? Yes, TJ's has that, too.

The freezer aisles are stacked with plenty of options, which is why I tasted nearly a dozen to figure out what's worth picking up and what you may want to skip. From viral favorites people stock up on to picks that can feed the whole family, here's how each popular frozen meal ranked in descending order, starting with my least favorite and counting down to the very best.

Vegetable Pad Thai

Nutrition : (Per Tray)

Calories : 360

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 950 mg

Carbs : 55 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 27 g)

Protein : 10 g

Pad Thai is one of my favorite dishes, so it's pretty exciting that Trader Joe's has a frozen option. Priced at $3.49, this dish is flavorful but still doesn't compare to the restaurant versions I'm so used to getting. I'd try this one again, even though I found it to be lackluster.

The look: A decently sized serving of flat noodles in a glossy, orange-tan sauce. There weren't many vegetable pieces in this one—just some bean sprouts and green onion. There also wasn't a high amount of tofu, which was disappointing. The plastic cover was also tricky to take off on this dish, but I managed.

The taste: Good, but way more spicy than expected, and I love spicy foods. This frozen meal packed a punch, and the heat stayed in the back of my mouth after each bite I took. It was slightly sweet, but I was expecting it to taste even sweeter since the nutrition info showed it was high in sugar. Cashews were also included in the ingredients list, but I barely noticed them. I'd skip this one next time and order from my favorite Thai restaurant nearby instead.

Every Single Trader Joe's Pasta Sauce, Tasted & Ranked

Spicy Farfalle Pasta with Italian Chicken Sausage

Nutrition : (Per Container)

Calories : 420

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 940 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 22 g

I originally wasn't going to try this frozen spicy pasta dish, but as I was grabbing other items from the freezer case, a woman pointed out to me how much she liked it. Fast-forward to me eating it while standing over the counter in the kitchen at 10 p.m. on a weeknight. Although tasty, this one is pretty spicy, so keep that in mind if you plan to pick it up. It cost me $3.49 and didn't taste frozen.

The look: The container wasn't as shallow as I thought, and this frozen pasta dish has some heft. After I heated it, the farfalle pasta and medium-sized sausage crumbles swam around in a generous portion of tomato sauce. There was also parmesan and mozzarella cheese coating.

The taste: This is great if you love spicy foods, but if you can't handle the heat, this might not be for you. The pasta has a good chew, while the sauce is spicy and sweet. At first, I thought the sauce might be a touch too watery, but after mixing it up, the flavors and textures became more balanced.

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

Nutrition : (Per Bowl)

Calories : 400

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 720 mg

Carbs : 52 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 20 g

If you don't feel like slicing, dicing, and chopping, but you're in the mood for a Chicken Shawarma bowl brimming with healthy ingredients, Trader Joe's has a pretty good version. Available for just $3.99, this bowl is a top-tier freezer meal that doesn't skimp on flavor.

The look: A medium-sized container filled with a substantial amount of basmati rice, chopped red bell pepper, spinach, cooked chicken, and a zesty white garlic-infused sauce. It headed up evenly and didn't require much prep besides popping it in the microwave and stirring it a bit.

The taste: Delightful. The chicken was reminiscent of restaurant shawarma, the chopped red peppers provided some crunch, and the garlicky white sauce contributed a bright, zingy flavor. I was relieved that the basmati rice wasn't overly sticky or mushy, and the spinach didn't hijack the whole dish. As a whole, this dish is appetizing and satisfying enough to heat up as a lunch, dinner, or snack.

I Tried 15 Trader Joe's Fall Items & the Best Was Deliciously Unique

Japchae Korean Glass Noodles and Vegetable Stir Fry

Nutrition : (Per 1/2 Tray)

Calories : 190

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 560 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 1 g

I've never had frozen japchae before, as I usually go to my local Korean restaurant to order it. Even though this one wasn't as good as the ones I've had while dining out, it still got the job done. I spent $3.49 on a japchae that I'll keep in mind, but I don't think I'd buy it on the regular.

The look: Glass-like noodles with vibrantly hued shredded carrots, translucent onions, and other vegetable pieces. This dish was a good lunch portion size and easy enough to heat up in the microwave—it took about five minutes and required some stirring mid-heating.

The taste: Pretty good for a frozen grocery store-bought japchae. The noodles were very chewy and didn't taste too hard or soft. Meanwhile, the vegetables were terrific and provided some texture, although I would have liked a few more. This dish wasn't too salty or sweet, which was also a plus. My boyfriend said it would have been better if extra sauce was provided on the side, as the sauce somewhat disappears once you mix the ingredients together.

Kimbap

Nutrition : (Per 3 Pieces)

Calories : 140

Fat : 4.0 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 320 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 4 g

I eat a ton of kimbap—I order it from the local Korean restaurant near me, probably weekly at this point. I've been eyeing the sought-after Trader Joe's kimbap for a while and was curious if it was good, so I was happy I finally got to try. Although these aren't as delectable as the ones I'm used to, they still are good if you need kimbap in a pinch. I spent $3.99 on these and I'll probably buy them again.

The look: Medium-sized circular pieces stuffed with fried tofu, burdock root, dark green spinach, chopped carrots, and pickled radish cubes. This dish heated up way better than I thought, even though the texture of the rice was slightly soft, and each piece was tricky to get out of the steaming package.

The taste: Pretty good, although it didn't taste like the restaurant kimbap I'm used to ordering. The tofu had a sweet, umami flavor, while the pickled radish provided crunch and a tangy vinegar undertone. The spinach and carrots rounded out the dish and didn't make the kimbap taste waterlogged. I'm always a little wary of cooked spinach in dishes because it sometimes causes the dish to have a watery texture. Overall, this pick was enjoyable for a frozen meal and was one of my boyfriend's favorites—he even asked about it the next day.

9 Delicious & Easy Trader Joe's Recipes You Need To Make Right Now

Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bowl)

Calories : 400

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 640 mg

Carbs : 49 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 24 g

One thing about butter chicken is that you can't just take one bite of it—it's so good. Thankfully, Trader Joe's offers a pretty flavorful $4.49 option that doesn't break the bank, meaning you can stock up on it for those evenings when you're in the mood for it but don't feel like ordering delivery or venturing out.

The look: A paper container with two separate sections—one for the chicken and one for the rice. There was a decent amount of each, and both sides heated up well in the microwave. I transferred it into a bowl to make eating it easier.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The taste: This dish exceeded my expectations. The chicken was tender and not tough, and the sauce was creamy, mildly sweet, and scrumptious. The majority of this frozen meal was A-plus, but I did feel like the rice was borderline watery, which threw me off. If the rice was better prepared, I think I'd enjoy this one more.

Cuban-Style Citrus Garlic Bowl

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bowl)

Calories : 400

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 540 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 16 g

What first drew me to this chicken bowl was that it was packed with a good assortment of ingredients—protein-filled chicken, fiber-rich beans, sweet plantains, a filling rice base, and plenty of herbs and chopped vegetables. I purchased this frozen meal for $3.99 and felt like it really delivered, although my boyfriend found it to be too plain.

The look: A medium-sized bowl filled with dark meat chicken thighs, yellow rice, vibrantly-hued sliced red pepper, soft plantains, black beans, and garlic-infused mojo criollo sauce. The plastic seal on this one was hard to get off to heat it up in the microwave. It took under seven minutes to make and looked homemade.

The taste: I was surprised by how good this dish was. For one thing, it did not taste frozen. It had a bright, citrusy flavor that wasn't overbearing or over the top. There were subtle notes of garlic, which gave it a zingy edge, while the plantains made the dish slightly sweet during some bites. I thoroughly enjoyed this one, and I think it would be great to have on hand when you want a quick lunch or dinner that almost tastes like you made it from scratch.

I Tried Every Trader Joe's Mini Sheet Cake & the Best Was Rich and Moist

Salsa Verde Chicken Enchiladas

Nutrition : (Per 1/2 Package)

Calories : 320

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 710 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 24 g

Between its cheesy, filling texture and flavorful sauce, there's a lot to love about enchiladas. I enjoy making my own from scratch at home, but these frozen Trader Joe's ones are a great choice when I'm too busy to spend time in the kitchen. They're crafted with shredded dark meat chicken and two soft corn tortillas and take just minutes to heat up. This pick cost me $4.99 and I look forward to getting them again.

The look: A medium-sized tray filled with rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken and slathered in delicious salsa verde, made from tomatillo, jalapenos, and poblano chilis. There was a layer of mozzarella and a sprinkling of diced red peppers, which gave this dish a colorful look.

The taste: So good! Flavorful and rich with a tangy aftertaste. We tried this dish alone, but I imagine it would also taste great with a side of vegetables or rice. My only note is that the texture is a bit one-dimensional even though the top layer featured chopped red peppers.

I Tried 7 Trader Joe's Hot Sauces & One Was Uniquely Zesty

Cheese Filled Fiocchetti with Pink Sauce

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup)

Calories : 290

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 370 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 8 g

Frozen pasta can sometimes be hit or miss, but this one is definitely a hit. Featuring egg pasta filled with three types of cheese—ricotta, mozzarella, and taleggio—this decadently made pasta enrobed in a creamy, tangy sauce is the stuff carb dreams are made of. I paid $4.49 for a three-serving bag and will surely rebuy it.

The look: Little pouch-shaped pasta pieces filled with a tasty cheese blend. The sauce came in frozen cube pieces that melted away to a smooth and creamy texture once in the microwave. It reminded me of the pink sauce I recently tried from Trader Joe's—it might actually be the same or similar.

The taste: Fantastic—restaurant-level good! The pasta was chewy and didn't become mushy in the microwave, while the cheese stuffing added a nice tangy, cheesy flavor. The sauce was creamy yet zesty with a light acidic touch from the tomatoes. It's impressive alone, but served with a side salad and a chicken cutlet would also be fantastic. When I returned to Trader Joe's a few days later, I noticed the store was all sold out, with a sign saying it'd be back soon. That told me just how popular this dish was.

I Tried 9 Trader Joe's Salad Dressings & One Was Supreme In Freshness & Quality

Mandarin Orange Chicken & Orange Chicken Bowl

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bowl)

Calories : 540

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 680 mg

Carbs : 84 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 28 g

People can't get enough of the chain's Mandarin Orange Chicken, taking to social media to praise this delicious dish that takes just a handful of minutes to make. While at my local TJ's, I saw that the brand offers this chicken in a bag, which is good for families, and as a bowl filled with rice and vegetables. I decided to try both and was blown away. I paid $4.99 for the bag of Mandarin Orange Chicken, which serves about five people, and $4.49 for the microwaveable bowl for one.

The look: A good-sized plastic bowl that felt heavy in my hands and wasn't at all shallow. This dish included rice, peas, carrots, and breaded chicken. The frozen sauce pouch came separately and must be thawed out under hot water. I picked up a bag of Mandarin Orange Chicken to see if the same chicken was used in both.

The taste: Amazing.I like how the sauce came in a separate packet, so you can choose how much sauce you'd like to use. This frozen bowl was sweet but not overly sweet and reminiscent of the delivery orange chicken my family used to order. The rice was well-made and had a slightly earthy, nutty flavor, while the watercress pieces offered some crunch. I got full fast while eating this and could probably split one easily with my boyfriend.

The bag of frozen Mandarin Orange Chicken was also fantastic. The chicken was easy to heat up, crisped nicely in the air fryer, and came with several packets of sauce. This option would be good for serving two or more, while the bowl is a good choice if you're looking for a quick meal for yourself.

Family-Style Meat Lasagna

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup Serving)

Calories : 320

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 720 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 21 g

When I think of frozen grocery store lasagna, I do not think of this deliciously cheesy, perfectly prepared Trader Joe's version I bought for $6.99. Instead, I have visions of salty, watery ones that are scalding hot on the edges and ice-hold in the middle. Trader Joe's Family-Style Meat Lasagna was absolutely fantastic, and I have already bought it twice (once for myself, another for a family member) since I initially tried it.

The look: I noticed that this lasagna was a nice, heavy size right out of the gate. After baking it, it formed a slightly dark and crispy top layer, which offered great texture to the dish. I had to cook it a little longer, but it was well worth the wait. This lasagna serves four..

The taste: Fabulous! I'm seriously blown away and wasn't expecting it to taste as good as it did. It seemed expertly prepared and made for a filling dinner when served with a side of vegetables. The ricotta cheese was smooth, with plenty of ground beef, and the bubbly, cheesy, slightly burnt layer of mozzarella cheese was a fantastic touch. It had a very balanced, seasoned flavor and wasn't overly salty, as other frozen lasagnas can sometimes run. My only note is that the lasagna noodles were slightly too soft, but I quickly forgot about this after a few bites.

Overall, this gets first place because it's big enough to feed multiple people (or have leftovers for later), is hearty, and tastes high-quality. It wasn't overly salty, like other frozen lasagnas, and could be heated up multiple ways. Overall, 10 out of 10, no notes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Why Trust Eat This, Not That!?

Eat This, Not That! is committed to creating high-quality content that you can trust to be accurate, properly researched, routinely reviewed, and updated with the latest information. Our writers, editors, and medical and/or certified experts consider this to be an unwavering promise we make to our readers in the pursuit of delivering impactful and meaningful content.