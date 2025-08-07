9 Best Frozen Dinners to Lose Belly Overhang

Any weight loss plan requires simple math: You must remain in a calorie deficit. Finding lower-calorie meals that fit the equation can be daunting, especially if you don’t have enough time to cook three meals daily. Luckily, frozen dinners in the freezer section of your local store can help simplify things for you. Here are the 10 best frozen dinners to lose belly overhang.

Cali’flour Foods Lasagna With Meat Sauce

Cali’flour Foods Lasagna With Meat Sauce is a low-carb take on a comfort classic, made with cauliflower instead of pasta. “It has 23 grams of fat, 14 carbs, and 27 grams of protein,” says Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, also known as The Diet Diva, a Board-Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. It also has a “nice calorie count at 360. ”

Evol Balance Bowl Teriyaki Chicken

Craving something Asian? Evol Balance Bowl Teriyaki Chicken is a high-protein bowl that offers lean chicken and veggies with under 300 calories. It has 48 grams of carbohydrates, 14 grams of protein, and 270 calories,” says Collingwood.

Kashi Chimichurri Quinoa Bowl

If you are a non-meat eater, pick up the Kashi Chimichurri Quinoa Bowl. Plant-based and rich in fiber, this bowl keeps blood sugar stable and cravings low. “240 Calories, 10 grams of protein, and 12 grams of fiber,” says Collingwood. “A great choice, but might need a snack a few hours later,” she says, noting that it’s “not very filling at 240 calories.”

Trader Joe’s Riced Cauliflower Bowl

Another excellent option for meat-free eaters is Trader Joe’s Riced Cauliflower Bowl. “Low in carbs but high in flavor, with tofu, veggies, and tahini sauce,” says Collingwood. It is also low in calories (300) but only has 12.5 grams of protein.”

Lean Cuisine Protein Kick Sesame Chicken

Another Asian option? Lean Cuisine Protein Kick Sesame Chicken with under 400 calories per meal. “350 calories, 15 grams of protein, 880 mg sodium, and 57 grams of carbs,” says Collingwood. “That’s a lot of sodium!”

Green Giant Harvest Protein Bowl Italian Style

Green Giant Harvest Protein Bowl Italian Style is a plant-forward pick with beans, greens, and grains to support metabolism with 240 calories and 13 grams of protein. “Lots of veggies and beans,” says Collingwood.

Real Good Foods Chicken Enchiladas

Real Good Foods Chicken Enchiladas is made with chicken instead of tortillas, making it a high-protein Mexican meal sans carbs. “38 grams of protein packed into only 360 calories. It should be very filling,” says Collingwood.

Healthy Choice Zero Carne Asada Bowl

Healthy Choice Zero Carne Asada Bowl has zero added sugar, and is low-carb and high in protein. While designed to fight fat, “it’s only 200 calories, which won’t keep you full for very long!” says Collingwood.

Sweet Earth Protein Lover’s Functional Breakfast Burrito

Start your day with a fat-burning breakfast, Sweet Earth Protein Lover's Functional Breakfast Burrito. Technically, it is breakfast, but it is frozen and full of fiber, protein, and metabolism boosters. "340 Calories, 20 grams of protein with 6 grams of fiber," says Collingwood. "Looks like a quick and easy tasty breakfast."