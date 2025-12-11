7 Best Frozen Dinners Without the Junk

Shoppers say these frozen dinners deliver convenience without the usual junk.

Frozen meals used to be notorious for being convenient yet unhealthy options, easy to shove into the microwave on days when you can’t or won’t make a dinner from scratch. Luckily these days there are plenty of great options where customers don’t have to choose between convenience and good quality. Here are seven of the best dinners that contain little to none of the typical junk added to frozen premade foods.

Simply So Frozen Organic Jasmine Rice

Simply So Gluten Free Frozen Organic Jasmine Rice has literally two ingredients: Water and organic white jasmine rice. This staple item is perfect for a quick weeknight dinner, and shoppers are obsessed. “I absolutely love how fluffy and fragrant this jasmine rice is!” one Target customer said. “It cooks up perfectly every single time soft, non-sticky, and full of that authentic aroma you expect from good-quality rice.”

PORTA Pizza

We absolutely love the PORTA brand of frozen pizzas in our home, with both kids and adults raving about it. The Margherita Pizza is a staple item that takes just 12 minutes to bake, and contains clean, delicious, recognizable ingredients. This is a must-have frozen dinner.

Amy’s Mexican Casserole Bowl

Amy’s Mexican Casserole Bowl is a delicious and nutritious low-sodium option, with no added sugar and a clean ingredients list. “It’s the authentic flavor of a traditional tamale that you eat with a spoon. Organic white corn masa, black beans, sweet golden corn, tomatoes and olives blended with carefully selected chili peppers and spices,” the brand says.

Force of Nature Wild Game Box

I firmly believe that anyone who eats meat would benefit from eating more game, one of the reasons I am slightly obsessed with the Force of Nature Wild Game Box. These frozen meats are as simple as it gets, containing nutrient-dense meats like venison, elk, and bison. Even the kids love them, which says it all.

Saffron Road Chicken Biryani with Basmati Rice

Saffron Road Chicken Biryani with Basmati Rice is another flavorful, easy frozen dinner that isn’t full of unpronounceable ingredients. “This has been my favorite for some time. Yes, it varies on quality from time to time, but overall flavor and texture is great. It’s the closest I’ve had in a frozen food to true Indian cooking and reminds me of my friend’s,” one Kroger shopper said.

Healthy Choice Simply Steamers Beef Chimichurri

Healthy Choice Simply Steamers Beef Chimichurri is another great choice for a quick and easy frozen dinner that isn’t packed with junk. “The first time I had this I thought wow such a strong smell I’m not going to like this. I was sooo wrong. This is now one of my favorites. So tasty – taking up a lot of room in my freezer and is one of the healthier frozen meals and very low calorie. This is a winner,” one Target shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Just Bare Chicken Lightly Breaded Strips

The Just Bare Chicken Lightly Breaded Strips is another freezer must-have—I’m always looking for decent non-ultra-processed frozen foods and this option ticks almost every box. Yes, the sodium is a little high, and I’m not fond of the vegetable oils, but otherwise it’s a quick and easy option with 17 g of protein per serving.