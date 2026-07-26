5 Best Frozen Fruit Bars, According to Shoppers

Cool down this summer with these top-rated frozen fruit bars that shoppers love.

To cool during the summer or after a pool day, nothing beats a frozen fruit bar to take the edge off the heat. With some brands outshining others, there are some really delicious options on the shelves for you to indulge in this season. Here are five of the best frozen of fruit bars, according to shoppers.

Outshine Strawberry Frozen Fruit Bar

The Outshine Strawberry Frozen Fruit Bar (or any flavor from the brand for that matter) is popular among customers. “Amazing! These are the best strawberry popsicles I’ve ever had and there a good healthy option for a treat,” a reviewer said. “Delicious, refreshing, and low calorie snack or treat,” another said.

Good & Gather Frozen Mango Fruit Bars

These Frozen Mango Fruit Bars taste fresh and natural. “Never write reviews, but this one warranted one. One of the best mango fruit bars I have tasted I added the Chamoy at home and for the price for six amazing,” a reviewer said. “These are the best mango flavored popsicles I’ve had by far,” another said.

JonnyPops Organic Rainbow Fruit Stacks Frozen Pops

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The JonnyPops Organic Rainbow Fruit Stacks Frozen Pops (in addition to other flavors from the brand) are a great option to keep in the freezer, according to shoppers. “Delicious and so much healthier for your children I feel so much better giving my kids these than other brands that are full of dyes,” a reviewer said. “Each of the flavors were distinct and delicious! I loved that the product was organic and had natural flavors. I found that it was the right size and not a lot of sugar since I’m working on consuming a low sugar diet,” another said.

365 by Whole Foods Market Fruit Bars

The 365 by Whole Foods Market Fruit Bars are delicious on their own or perfect for throwing in a cocktail. “The best mango bars I’ve ever had! They were so good and a good size to them too. Tasted just like I was eating a mango and the little chunks in it as well was a bonus,” a reviewer said.

Island Way Frozen Fruit Sorbet

The Island Way Frozen Fruit Sorbet is a freezer essential for when it’s hot out. The coconut is my personal favorite! “I love this sorbet it’s my favorite I get it every time I go to target and it’s always a hit,” a reviewer said. “These sorbets are delicious. The flavors are so yummy and they are refreshing,” another said.