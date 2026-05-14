These restaurant chains serve roast beef sandwiches piled high with meat.

If I am going to eat a roast beef sandwich, there needs to be more meat than bread. I am all about maximizing protein for health reasons, and let’s be real: A sandwich stacked with tasty, seasoned, and slow-cooked beef is one of life’s simple culinary pleasures. Where can you get a stuffed roast beef sandwich with all the fixings? Here are the 5 best “mile-high” roast beef sandwiches at restaurant chains.

Kelly’s Roast Beef

Kelly’s Roast Beef has been serving up delicious New England-style roast beef sandwiches for decades. “We didn’t just make the roast beef 3-way sandwich famous. We started it. 75 years later, we’re still slicing it thin on the daily and stacking it high on rolls from our favorite North Shore bakeries. Some traditions never get old,” the chain writes about its storied history. Fun fact: “Kelly’s was the inspiration for Arby’s. Roast Beef sandwiches were ‘invented’ here and the North Shore has some really incredible roast beef places- better than Kelly’s,” one diner says.

Lion’s Choice

If you live in the Midwest, you are well aware that Lion’s Choice, a St. Louis favorite, is known for fresh, thin-sliced, high-quality roast beef piled high on fresh buns. The “king meal” comes with twice as much meat and is perfect for those who like their sandwich stacked. “The lions choice near my job in O’Fallon put the Arby’s out of business. They know what’s up,” a fan writes. The au jus is also good enough to drink. “On a road trip in college, I ate at Lions choice and couldn’t drink caffeine (long story). I filled a cup with au jus on the way out and drank that on my drive,” a Redditor confessed.

Arby’s

If you are on the road and craving a huge roast beef sandwich, head to the Arby’s drive-thru. Jess Kelly, our reviewer, swears by the Arby’s Beef ‘n Cheddar sandwich, as it reminds her of the classic North Shore beef from Massachusetts. “It’s topped with delicious cheddar cheese sauce and a little bit of their red ranch, bringing together bold flavors and textures,” she says. “Arby’s sauce is essential on the beef n cheddar,” a Redditor adds.

Roy Rogers

Roy Rogers is another quick-fix fast food roast beef spot, where the classic roast beef sandwich is taken seriously, made with slow-roasted, top (inside) round USDA Choice beef sliced to order, drizzled with au jus, and served on a buttery Kaiser roll. “Roy Rogers does make a pretty decent roast beef sandwich for a fast food chain,” writes Facebook group Jersey Sandwich Joints. “It’s all about the FIXEN bar!” another says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Portillo’s

When I lived in Chicago, Portillo’s was one of my top spots for roast beef. The smaller chain’s Italian Beef is legit, and their menu focuses on roast beef sandwiches. “I had Portillos when traveling for work. I ended up getting it 3 more times in like a 3 day trip. I’m so upset my state doesn’t have it. The Italian beef is a true wonder,” one Redditor said. “I always get mine double hot and dipped. It’s a f***ing mess, but absolutely delicious,” another added.