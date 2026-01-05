7 Best Frozen Foods for Weight Loss in the New Year, According to a Dietitian

A dietitian shares the frozen foods that support weight loss and keep you satisfied.

It’s a new year, and if your resolutions have to do with weight loss, Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, is here to help – even if you don’t have time to cook. There are lots of frozen foods that can help you achieve your goals. “Items that are lower in calories, balanced with protein/fiber, and convenient. Frozen foods can support weight-loss goals when chosen wisely (look for lean protein, veggies, fiber, moderate sodium) rather than heavily processed, high-fat or sugar-loaded options,” she says. “Protein and fiber help satiety. Pick meals with at least 20 g protein and some fiber to stay more satisfied,” she says. Also, check sodium. “Some frozen meals are high in sodium. Look for under ~600 mg per serving,” she adds. “You can add a yogurt or piece of fruit or extra veggies to many frozen meals to round them out.” Here are the 7 best frozen foods for weight loss in the new year.

Healthy Choice Frozen Meals

Healthy Choice Frozen Meals are one of the best options for weight loss. “Brand known for portion-controlled meals that tend to be lower in calories and higher in protein/veg with options like Grilled Chicken & Veggie Bowls or Cauliflower Curry Power Bowls are good picks,” Collingwood says.

Lean Cuisine

Lean Cuisine is another great brand. “A classic frozen meal brand generally focused on lower-calorie entrees (~200–300 calories) with balanced macros like their Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry Balance Bowl can help control calories while providing protein,” she says.

Smart Ones

Smart Ones is a solid option. “Smart Ones offers a range of frozen meals and entrées geared toward calorie-conscious eating,” says Collingwood. “They have a lot to choose from with breakfasts to dinners, many are portion-controlled for weight management.”

Green Giant Frozen Veggies

Green Giant Frozen Veggies are a must-buy. “Not a ‘meal,’ but their frozen vegetables are excellent for adding volume and nutrients without many calories to meals (steamed veggies, stir-ins for bowls, etc.),” she says.

Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods

Dr. Praeger's Sensible Foods is a health-conscious brand that makes some healthy options. "Offers all-natural frozen items like veggie burgers, littles (veggie bites), and fish sticks that are generally lower in saturated fat and calories with no artificial additives," she says.

Trader Joe’s Frozen Options

Trader Joe’s Frozen Options (store brand) are a delicious and often nutritious line of frozen meals. “While not a national brand, TJ’s frozen meals like Chicken Burrito Bowls and Veggie-packed Stir-Fry Mixes are examples of balanced nutrition, with good protein and fiber. I also love their Indian options,” says Collingwood.

Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt Bars

Craving something for dessert? Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt Bars will satiate your sweet tooth. “For a sweet but weight-friendly treat, brands like Yasso offer portion-controlled frozen yogurt bars that are relatively low in calories (often 80–100 cals), helping satisfy cravings without derailing goals. Even my kids love these!”