4 Best Frozen Fried Catfish in the Grocery Store

Skip the mess and enjoy these delicious frozen catfish options tonight.

Fried catfish is a staple at any fish fry, especially in the South where Cajun-inspired fish is a must have meal. This hearty, meaty fish has a mild sweet flavor that is perfect for bold flavors and firm enough to balance out the crispiest of crunchy breading. Making fried catfish from scratch can be messy and time-consuming, but luckily there are a few frozen options that take all the work out of your next fish dinner. Here are four of the best frozen fried catfish you can get at the store right now.

Louisiana Select Par-Fry Breaded Catfish Strips

Louisiana Select Par-Fry Breaded Catfish Strips have a mild taste and firm texture. This fish is 100% sustainably sourced and goes perfectly with sides like cornbread or Walmart’s Homestyle Coleslaw. “Prepared just the way we love it ! It taste so good and it has a slightly crunchy texture,” one shopper said.

Bowers Homegrown Frozen Breaded Catfish Strips

Bowers Homegrown Frozen Breaded Catfish Strips are another great option from the freezer aisle. These frozen breaded catfish strips are responsibly farm-raised in Texas, and many seafood enthusiasts prefer the taste of farmed vs wild. “Farmed catfish is preferred to wild-caught catfish, as those caught in rivers and ponds will often have a musty, muddy, fishy taste because of what they eat (sometimes even mud!) in the water where they live,” says the Heartland Catfish company.

Big Easy Foods Cajun Breaded Catfish Fillets

Big Easy Foods Cajun Breaded Catfish Fillets are ideal for homemade fish platters with sides like french fries and hushpuppies. “Obviously not as good as if you cooked it fresh yourself, but for frozen breaded fish it hits the spot for a quick meal after work,” one shopper said. This one is definitely better with extra seasoning.

First Street Catfish Nuggets

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First Street Catfish Nuggets are another tasty option for a quick and easy seafood feast. This fish pairs particularly well with potato salad, like this one from Reser’s. “Reser’s Original Potato Salad is true to Mildred Reser’s original recipe from 1950 – a classic blend of diced Russets, chopped celery and onions, with crisp sweet pickles in our classic mayonnaise dressing,” the brand says.