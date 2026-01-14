5 Best Frozen Breaded Fish Fillets

These frozen breaded fish fillets are crispy, convenient, and made with quality fish shoppers trust.

Breaded fish filets are a wonderfully versatile item to keep in the freezer—perfect for fish sandwiches, tacos, fish and chips and more, this staple item is delicious and convenient. Usually made from cod, haddock, or pollock, but also available as sole, catfish, salmon and more, many brands offer superior options where the fish is wild-caught and the ingredients are high quality. So which ones are worth stocking up on for quick, easy meals? Here are five of the best frozen breaded fish filets you can get at the store right now.

Gorton’s Haddock Fish Sticks

Gorton’s Haddock Fish Sticks are made from wild-caught haddock, cut from actual whole fillets, and coated in classic crunchy breadcrumbs. “First, let me say that I am not a fish person. Especially fish sticks. But these are delicious. Mild flaky, haddock, crispy, crunchy coating. Dipped in some chili sauce they are perfection!” one shopper said.

Omaha Steaks

The Sole Almandine from Omaha Steaks is a great option for a special dinner. “Once you taste our Sole Almondine you’ll be hooked! Premium boneless sole topped with tasty cheese-flavored bread crumbs and crunchy sliced almonds make for a fun and flavor-packed dinner that satisfies any night of the week,” the brand says.

Van de Kamp’s Crunchy Breaded Fish Sticks

Van de Kamp’s Crunchy Breaded Fish Sticks is another popular choice for shoppers. “These are simple fish sticks. But, they are good fish sticks. They make a nice economical dinner. I generally serve them with GV canned sweet corn. Tastes good together. Add a piece of bakery French bread with a pat of butter, you’ve got a nice budget dinner,” one Walmart customer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hook Line and Savor Everything Crusted Cod

Hook Line and Savor‘s Everything Crusted Cod is wild caught and gluten-free. ‘My entire family loved them. They were so tasty & easy to fix for a quick dinner. We now get several boxes at a time. Don’t let the gluten free label throw you off. These are delicious,” one Sam’s Club shopper shared.

Kirkland Signature Everything Cod

Kirkland Signature Gluten-Free Everything Cod is another solid wild-caught option for delicious frozen breaded fish. “I’ve bought it a few times. It’s good, and makes for a quick and easy weeknight dinner. Everyone in my family enjoys it, including my picky teenager,” one Redditor said. “I made it tonight and I thought it was great for a quick dinner with fresh veggies. I also served it with a dollop of tzatziki for a bit of cool creaminess. I didn’t mind the salt,” another commented.