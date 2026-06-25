5 Best Frozen Fried Chicken Brands, According to Shoppers

Get crispy, restaurant-quality meals at home with these top-rated grocery picks.

Fried chicken is one of those crowd-pleasing meals everyone loves—even the fussiest kids can’t say no to chicken strips, nuggets, sandwiches and more. Good frozen fried chicken always has a spot in my freezer, perfect for throwing together quick meals that feel like a treat with almost no work involved. I’m always on the lookout for anything airfryer-friendly, and crispy, tender fried chicken is ideal for quick heating and eating: Here are five of the best frozen fried chicken options shoppers love.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Strips

I don’t know what it is about the Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Strips that makes them so addictive, but they are just so good. “Love these! They taste just like Chick-fil-A strips but better quality and cheaper. There is not too much breading and a lot of white meat,” one Target shopper said.

Great Value Famous Chicken Fingers

Great Value Famous Chicken Fingers are raved about by Walmart shoppers. “These have been the best chicken for the price, and even without considering the price. They are solid meat. If you use peanut oil and beef tallow to fry, you’ll reach a different level,” one fan said.

Members Mark Orange Chicken

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Members Mark Orange Chicken makes a delicious meal or appetizer, fans say. “Orange chicken is one of my favorites and this kit does not disappoint at all,” one Sam’s Club shopper shared. “I make a great rice to go with it. I add pineapple, bell pepper and onions to this tasty dinner treat.”

Applegate Naturals Family Size Chicken Nuggets

Applegate Naturals Family Size Chicken Nuggets have the best flavor and texture, fans say. “These are the only chicken nuggets I will eat,” one shopper shared. “As someone with a deep fear of weird chicken pieces and gristle in my meat, these chicken nuggets have never let me down. These are just the perfect texture, the flavor is great and the crispiness makes them even better.”

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Spicy Fillets

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Spicy Fillets are perfect for homemade spicy chicken sandwiches. “I don’t like much prepared food but these spicy fillets are super duper good!! Tasty, ready in 30 minutes, cut with a fork,” one shopper said.