I Tried 7 Frozen Burritos & One Tastes Fresh-Rolled

We tested seven popular frozen burritos to find the most flavorful options.

Frozen burritos are a must-have for quick and easy snacks and meals, perfect for days when you really want something delicious without the work. There are plenty of frozen options on grocery store shelves, and some are so good they taste almost freshly-made. I picked seven different brands and compared them in terms of authentic flavor, texture, and of course taste, ranking them from “ok in an emergency” to “tastes like your favorite restaurant”: Here’s how they stacked up.

José Olé Beef & Cheese Burrito

The José Olé Beef & Cheese Burrito was a mess, quite literally—the tortilla came apart during the cooking process and the filling is so runny it’s hard to eat without a fork. The taste was fine, a little forgettable compared to the other burritos but a fine very basic frozen item.

Tina’s Beef & Bean/Green Chili Big Burrito

Tina’s Beef & Bean/Green Chili Big Burrito was, as the name implies, huge, so this would be a good choice if you’re extra-hungry. The filling/tortilla ratio was skewed towards the tortilla, and the filling was a little bland. If I were to buy this again it would absolutely work with lots of hot sauce.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ramona’s Bean & Cheese Burrito

Ramona’s Bean & Cheese Burrito had too much tortilla compared to the filling, which was a little bland overall. I loved the texture of the refried beans, which held together really well without being too thin. This is a cheap and cheerful option.

Tina’s Bean & Cheese Burrito

Tina’s Bean & Cheese Burrito didn’t have very much beans or cheese, but there was plenty of tortilla. More balance would have been nice, but the little filling there is tastes inoffensive. This would be perfect for a picky child who prefers more tortilla and not too much seasoning.

Amy’s Organic Bean & Cheddar Cheese Burrito

Amy’s Organic Bean & Cheddar Cheese Burrito is a lovely vegetarian burrito, ticking all the boxes: Flavor, texture, and quality. They’re definitely on the pricier side but you get what you pay for with the quality of the ingredients.

El Monterey Signature Shredded Steak and Cheese Burrito

El Monterey Signature Shredded Steak and Cheese Burrito was fantastic—you can tell there is real meat in there, with a great authentic texture and flavor. If you’re sensitive to spice you might pick up on the heat in this burrito, which I thought was the perfect amount. A very impressive frozen burrito.

Red’s Organic Bean & Cheese Burrito

Red’s Organic Bean & Cheese Burrito gets the top spot! This burrito was absolutely delicious and very satisfying. The fillings are plentiful and perfectly seasoned, and you can really taste the quality of the cheese and beans. The tortilla was perfectly soft without drying out, and the whole burrito held together well. Texture-wise every component was perfectly cooked, and I noticed the kids really enjoyed it too. Gold star for Red’s!