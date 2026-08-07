5 Breakfast Cereals Shoppers Say Still Taste Like Childhood

These nostalgic breakfast cereals still taste exactly like your childhood favorites.

Pouring a big bowl of cereal and watching Saturday morning cartoons has a massive nostalgia factor, catapulting you right back into childhood and out of the stressors of adult life. Reminiscing on old favorites, there are so many good ones to choose from! Here are five breakfast cereals shoppers say taste like childhood.

Honey Nut Cheerios

Honey Nut Cheerios are still a fan favorite. “I’ve recently discovered Honey OH’s and they are amazing,” a Reddit comment said. “Honey. Nut. Cheerios. Still my favorite to this day. When those things dropped it was a game changer,”another said.

Cap’n Crunch

We’ve all heard the jokes about Cap’n Crunch ripping up your mouth, but I’ve always loved it. Sharpness and all. Turns out, others feel the same. “Cap’n Crunch,” a Reddit comment said. “Yes, always my favorite.” Another followed, saying their favorite is “the same one it is now- Cap’n Crunch. Normal Captain Crunch. Miss me with those crunch Berries.”

Quisp

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Quisp isn’t one that I’ve heard of personally, but now I feel like I need to try because so many people mentioned it. “Hell yes! I loved Quisp. They brought it back a number of years ago when I worked for Target, someone missed a whole case of it in the stock room and it had been clearance out…bought the whole damn case… lol,” a Reddit comment said.

Frosted Flakes

If you like a slightly sweet touch that leaves the milk even sweeter at the end, Frosted Flakes is another fan favorite. “Frosted Flakes, they’re grrreat,” a Reddit comment said. “And full of sugar. I ate boxes of it, but would never buy it for my kids or grandkids. I loved it though.”

Count Chocula

If you prefer something chocolatey, Count Chocula is still around and still a favorite. “Count Chocula but it wasn’t always around, so the “healthier” option was frosted mini wheats,” a Reddit commenter said. “Second this!!! Loooved Count Choc and then FMWs!!!”