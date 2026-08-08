5 Best Boxed Cake Mixes, According to Shoppers

These store-bought options deliver bakery-quality results.

After making a few bone dry chocolate cakes from scratch with the best chocolates, fresh eggs, and plenty of love for it to still come out not fluffy and lacking moisture, I realized pretty quickly that a boxed cake actually does an incredible job. Especially if you get the right brand. Others are onto it too, with these being five of the best box cake mixes you can get according to shoppers.

Betty Crocker

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Betty Crocker will always be an obvious choice when it comes to the world of boxed cakes. “Betty Crocker or Duncan Hines. I use doctored cake mixes for all my cakes and people go crazy for them. Moist, tasty, and easy to decorate,” a Reddit commenter said. “To any boxed cake mix add: 1 extra egg, 1 box of pudding mix (vanilla for vanilla, etc), and bake at 25 degrees less than the box instructions. I usually make my own buttercream, though. Some bakeries will actually sell you their buttercream solo to decorate with so you might be able to do that!”

Duncan Hines

Duncan Hines is another favorite of bakers looking to speed things up. “Duncan Hines is my favorite easily found box mix,” a Reddit commenter said. “Totally agree,” another said. “I have baked tons of cakes, including wedding cakes, and I have always used Ducan Hines. I just add what the box says, use a mixer just to combine, scrap the bowl down and set a timer for 2 minutes and mix.”

King Arthur

I often use King Arthur flour because bakers say it makes a massive difference, which I agree, so it doesn’t surprise me at all that their cakes stand out, as well. “King Arthur Golden Yellow is my favorite overall, but some stores have them and some don’t,” a Reddit commenter said.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods might have a reputation for being a bit pricey, but according to customers you get what you pay for. “Whole Foods cake mix tastes like scratch. Especially if you use milk. Sift the mix before combining. It makes a delicious cake,” a Reddit commenter said.

Pillsbury

The original Pillsbury Funfetti Premium Cake & Cupcake Mix is such a classic, perfect for birthday cakes and cupcakes. “Delicious, fun, consistent, and cheap! I love making fun fetti mini muffins for snacks or a full size cake for a birthday. Fun Fetti cake mix is a super easy way to learn to bake a cake. It has easy step by step instructions and it’s super fast to prep,” a Walmart customer said.