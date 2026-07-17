5 Best Store-Bought Chicken Fry Mixes, According to Shoppers

Get perfectly crispy chicken at home with these top-rated breading mixes.

Chicken fry mixes make cooking chicken a breeze—these all-in-one seasonings are convenient and take a lot of work out of the prep stage, whether you’re planning on deep-fried chicken or baked, spicy or savory, sweet or sour. With so many different options on grocery shelves, it’s easy to get overwhelmed with choice, but luckily shoppers are vocal in reviews about which ones they buy on repeat. If you’re planning to restock the pantry, the following items are worth checking out: Here are five of the best store bought chicken fry mixes, according to shoppers.

Zatarain’s Southern Buttermilk Chicken Fry Mix

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Zatarain’s Southern Buttermilk Chicken Fry Mix has no artificial colors or flavors and has a great authentic taste. “he crust of the chicken after I fried it was crispy and crunchy and stayed put on it. so easy too, all I had to do was dip the chicken in milk and coat with the fry mix before frying. tastes like I spent a lot of time making it from scratch,” one Walmart shopper said.

House Autry Chicken Seasoned Breading Mix

House Autry Chicken Seasoned Breading Mix makes perfectly crispy chicken. “I coated boneless and skinless chicken breasts and chicken thighs with this mixture and cooked in the oven. The chicken came out crispy on the outside, moist in the inside and totally delicious.” one shopper shared.

Louisiana Seasoned Crispy Chicken Fry Batter Mix

Louisiana Seasoned Crispy Chicken Fry Batter Mix is perfect for customers who love spicier flavors for their fried and baked chicken. “This is by far the best fried chicken I’ve had in a very long time. A bit spicy but not too much, it’s great,” one shopper said.

Calhoun Bend Mill Nashville Hot Chicken Fry Mix

There’s no need to go out for spicy chicken when you can use the Calhoun Bend Mill Nashville Hot Chicken Fry Mix. “Let me tell y’all, this chicken fry mix is the real deal. I used it in my air fryer on some chicken thighs, and they came out crispy and full of flavor,” one fan said.

Shake ‘N Bake Original Chicken

Shake ‘N Bake Original Chicken is packed with flavor, shoppers rave. “This is the easiest method of preparing chicken cut in 8ths that I know of. I basically just wet the chicken with water, place the crumbs in a bag and shake the chicken piece around, place on a piece of parchment paper and stick the pan in the oven at 400 degrees,” one fan raved.