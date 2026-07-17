7 Grocery Products Hit Hardest by Shrinkflation, According to Shoppers

Frustrated shoppers reveal the household brands offering less product for higher prices.

Groceries in general are more expensive than ever, and shoppers are understandably frustrated with soaring prices and no sign of relief. While price hikes are bad enough, high prices with shrinkflation are simply adding insult to injury. Not only are you already paying more, you’re paying higher prices for less product. “Good luck finding a company that hasn’t resorted to this especially since the pandemic. The company I work for didn’t see the growth they wanted so they’ve cut certain benefits and increased prices to make up for it,” one Redditor said. If you’re wondering what the worst offenders are right now, shoppers are very vocal online about their opinions: Here are seven grocery products hit hardest by shrinkflation, according to shoppers.

Pringles

Shoppers are convinced Pringles are no longer the same, both taste-wise and portion-wise. “Pringles. 3/4 full and always a few sideways chips to bulk the tube out,” one Redditor complained. “Just looked Pringles up… I buy Pringles all the time and I guess I never realized how small they got. BLASPHEMY! Lol,” another commented.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola is no longer reasonable price-wise. “Did anyone mention Coke?” one Redditor said. “$8 for a box of 12 is stupid. it used to be 3 BOXES for $10.” Another said, “I just can’t give up my Coke Zero… but I do drink a lot less now.”

Lay’s

Customers are unhappy with Lay’s portions, both for family-sized packs and snack sizes. “Lay’s for real. My job provides snack size chip bags, and I know it’s supposed to be snack size, but when I opened up a bag of the baked Lay’s, it had 4 full chips and some broken pieces,” one shopper complained. “Assuming the pieces got broken in the bag, I’d estimate there was maaybee about 7 full chips.”

Thomas Bagels

Thomas Bagels have changed for the worse, some shoppers say. “I was surprised to see how small Thomas brand bagels got when my parents bought some recently. Maybe it was just a bad batch but they looked insanely small compared to what they used to look like,” one shopper said. “And to be clear, I’m not referring to the size of the hole (it was normal). The bagel itself though was tiny.”

Q-Tips

Shoppers are upset at the change in Q-tips. “I thought they got cheaper when I bought the newest batch and wasn’t 100% sure until I found and used some old ones,” one previous fan said. “What a disappointment. The only point of buying name brand is product consistency. I will never buy these again.”

Ben & Jerry’s

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Ben & Jerry’s ice cream is not the same, people say. “Ben & Jerry’s “pints” are 15.2 oz,” one disgruntled shopper said. “Not only is it 10% smaller, they hide the weight in the back,” another complained. “Ben and Jerry’s and Haagen Daaz. They were my one treat and they got smaller and price went up,” another complained.

Orange Juice

Orange juice is unaffordable now, shoppers say. “Orange juice. Used to be a half gallon then went to 59 ounces, now 52 and some are even 48. Stopped buying it altogether,” one complained.