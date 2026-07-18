5 Best Mozzarella Cheese Brands, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend the mozzarella cheese brands that melt and taste the best.

From bubbling on pizza to topping baked pasta and fresh salads, mozzarella plays a starring role in countless dishes. But not every brand delivers the same quality, especially in flavor, texture, and meltability. With so many options in the dairy case, it can be hard to know which ones are worth buying, so to help highlight the best choices, Eat This, Not That! asked Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, to share the mozzarella cheese brands she recommends most.

BelGioioso

A favorite among cheese lovers, BelGioioso has built its reputation on authentic Italian-style cheeses made in the United States. “BelGioioso is widely known for its fresh mozzarella,” says Buchanan. “It has a soft, creamy texture that works well in salads, sandwiches, and homemade pizza.”

Galbani

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One of the best-known Italian cheese brands in grocery stores, Galbani has been producing mozzarella for generations.”Galbani mozzarella is one of the most widely available brands in the U.S,” Buchanan explains. “It melts evenly and has a mild flavor that works well in baked dishes.”

Polly-O

A longtime supermarket staple, Polly-O remains a familiar choice for home cooks making everything from pizza to baked pasta. “Polly-O has been a trusted mozzarella brand for years,” says Buchanan. “It melts smoothly and is a reliable choice for lasagna, baked pasta, and pizza.”

Grande Cheese

Although it’s less common in retail stores, Grande Cheese has earned a devoted following among professional pizza makers. “Many independent pizzerias use Grande mozzarella because of how evenly it melts and browns,” Buchanan explains. “While it’s not always found in supermarkets, it’s highly respected in the pizza industry.”

Trader Joe’s Fresh Mozzarella

Trader Joe’s dairy aisle is known for offering high-quality specialty cheeses at approachable prices, and its fresh mozzarella is no exception. “Trader Joe’s fresh mozzarella has a clean, mild flavor and a soft texture,” says Buchanan. “It’s a good choice for caprese salads, sandwiches, and simple appetizers.”