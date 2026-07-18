5 Best Mashed Potato Brands That Shoppers Love

Discover 5 of the best mashed potato brands shoppers love, from Idahoan to Bob Evans.

For quick weeknight meals, it helps to have some side dishes on standby that are easy to throw together. Whether that’s bags of frozen vegetables or fluffy mashed potatoes, some staples come in handy. These quality mashed potatoes pair with nearly everything. Here are five mashed potato brands at shoppers standby.

Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes are a favorite among shoppers. “I needed mashed potatoes after dental surgery and this was perfect. Super smooth, no chunks and Very buttery! Didn’t need to add anything. Still good on the 2nd day too,” a reviewer said. “I almost always make homemade mashed potatoes but wanted something quick after a mouth surgery. These are PERFECT straight out of the container! I added NOTHING and they tasted fantastic,” another said.

bettergoods Belgian Style Mashed Potatoes

The bettergoods Belgian Style Mashed Potatoes is a popular choice. “I absolutely love the simplicity of being able to easily have mashed potatoes, without all the junk and chemical preservatives, whenever I want. You dump a few sticks in a bowl, add as little or as much of your choice of milk as you want, heat and eat. I use unsweetened almond milk and make them nice and creamy. Easy peasy, no fuss, no chemicals and I love the flavor,” a reviewer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Idahoan Gluten Free Buttery Homestyle Microwavable Mashed Potato Cups

These Idahoan Gluten Free Buttery Homestyle Microwavable Mashed Potato Cups are great in a pinch when you don’t feel like cooking. “Anything that I can microwave and not dirty up the kitchen with dishes, is a hit! I hate cooking. Let someone else do it. These are so good. I add a little salt and a tad of butter and hits the spot when I want some carbs (which is all the time!)” a reviewer said. “Tastes unbelievably delicious. Turns out perfectly every time. Highly recommended,” another stated.

Bob Evans Gluten-Free Family Size Original Mashed Potatoes

The Bob Evans Gluten-Free Family Size Original Mashed Potatoes makes a great side dish for the family. “These are the best and tastiest ready-made mashed potatoes you can buy, hands down. Very reliably consistent. Each time I purchase a normal size or family size Bob Evan’s mashed potatoes from Walmart, it never disappoints,” a reviewer said. “It is so easy to heat these up in the microwave, throw some corn or beans on the range, and grill up some tasty chicken breasts or steaks. Serve THESE with that cut of meat, and you simply cannot fail. Crowd pleaser at pot-lucks, too. Just buy four of them and throw ’em in a crockpot to heat and bring ’em a long. It’s hard to find a reason NOT to each these amazing mashed potatoes. My entire family loves them.”

Marketside Ready to Heat Side Homestyle Mashed Potatoes

These Marketside Ready to Heat Side Homestyle Mashed Potatoes are a quick and easy pair with any dinner. “Just like homemade. We have tried all the brands available and these by far are the best. Taste,texture, appearance are a 10 and we won’t be buying other brands anymore. As a matter of fact we will be using Marketside deli items as our go to for meals. Bonus is the budget friendly price,” a reviewer said.