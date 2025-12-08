5 Best Frozen Garlic Breads on Shelves, According to Shoppers

Shoppers say these frozen garlic breads deliver the best flavor, texture, and crunch.

Garlic bread (or Texas Toast) is a delicious side to enjoy with pretty much any type of food. This freezer staple takes no time at all to get nicely warmed up in the oven/air fryer, and goes perfectly with Italian dishes, soup, and can even be used for individual pizzas. With so many frozen options on shelves, which are the most delicious? Here are five of the best frozen garlic breads on shelves right now, according to shoppers.

Pepperidge Farm Garlic Texas Toast

Pepperidge Farm Garlic Texas Toast has earned a permanent spot in my freezer—it’s delicious and takes no time at all to heat up in the air fryer. “Very good Texas toast. Garlic but not too much garlic. Always buy this one and will continue,” one shopper said. “I love anything garlic. This Texas Toast has an amazing taste. Just the right amount of garlic, texture is great, I have had other brands that were just too soggy. Great price,” another Kroger shopper said.

Cole’s Garlic Texas Toast

Cole’s Garlic Texas Toast is so good it tastes homemade, fans say. “This is literally the best garlic bread I have ever had!” one Sam’s Club shopper said. “When you put it in the oven it gets nice and crispy on the outside yet stays soft and fluffy on the inside. There is garlic spread on both sides of each slice versus other name brands. You can always elevate it with a little shredded cheese for easy cheesy garlic bread. If you’re ever in need of croutons you can cut them up into small squares and try them out in the oven and voila garlic croutons.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

New York Bakery Garlic Texas Toast

Shoppers love the New York Bakery Garlic Texas Toast. “I have been serving Texas Toast Garlic Bread to my family for about ten years. Fresh out of the oven it’s the best. I bought a different garlic bread once and my family was so disappointed. So I’m back to Texas toast forever,” one fan said.

Signature Select Garlic Bread

Signature Select Garlic Bread is outstanding, fans say. “Best garlic bread we have tasted by far,” one Safeway shopper said. “Perfect size. We ate it all. Easy to bake in a short amount of time,” another agreed.

Rudi’s Gluten Free Garlic Texas Toast

Shoppers rave about Rudi’s Gluten Free Garlic Texas Toast. “One of the best if not the best gluten free snacks out there,” one Sprouts shopper said. “It’s so good and crunchy with great flavor. I love it with pasta night (gluten free) and with soups. Honestly, if they sold just the bread I would be able to have sandwiches.”