5 Best Frozen Hamburgers Without the Junk

These frozen burger patties are made with real beef and minimal ingredients.

Frozen burgers are one of the most convenient foods to keep in the freezer for nights when you want a quick dinner that is delicious and packed with protein. There are so many different varieties on the market but not all are good for you—some patties are packed with fillers and additives that are best avoided. Luckily there are some fantastic options too, where shoppers can get a great burger knowing they aren’t giving themselves and their families unhealthy food. Here are five of the best frozen hamburgers made from real meat and without the junk.

Force Of Nature Grass Fed Bison & Beef Patties

Force Of Nature Meats Grass Fed Bison & Beef Patties have just two ingredients: Beef and bison. That’s it! This “100% grass-fed and grass-finished bison with a hint of beef make for a juicy and delicious burger,” the brand says. “I have never enjoyed a frozen burger patty until this one. So light and lots of flavor!!” one customer said.

Thousand Hills Lifetime Grazed 100% Grass Fed Beef Patties

Thousand Hills Lifetime Grazed Unseasoned 100% Grass Fed Beef Patties are another frozen option where the burger is made from beef and only beef. “Whether you’re grilling, pan-searing, or air frying, these 80% lean patties cook straight from frozen for the best texture and taste. Crafted from 100% grass fed and finished beef, these patties are a nutritious, flavorful solution for quick meals,” the brand says. These burgers are best cooked from frozen, the company says.

Bubba Burger Angus Burger

Bubba Burger Angus Burger is made from 100% beef chuck, and that’s it. “They couldn’t be easier to make. I just made my first one and I just put it in the skillet on medium for like 10 minutes total. Perfect. It tastes great. No problems fitting on the bun, no aftertaste, seasoning was fine (but I’m midwestern so I don’t usually use a ton of extra seasoning). They even have almost a char,” one Target shopper said.

Good & Gather All-Natural Beef Patties

The Good & Gather All-Natural Beef Patties (85% lean, 15% fat) has just one ingredient: Beef. “I have been buying these beef patties for a couple of years now and they are still as good now as they were when I first tried them,” one shopper said. “They haven’t shrunk in size, still 100% Beef with no additives and still taste great. I toss on the grill even when the snow is falling if I get a craving for a good burger.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Great Value 100% Pure Beef Burgers

Walmart‘s Great Value 100% Pure Beef Burgers (85% lean, 15% fat) contain just beef. “We made these on the grill the same night I got them! These are so juicy and flavorful! I will definitely purchase these again! Just the right fat ratio to make them taste great and did not shrink in size after grilling,” one shopper said.