5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Half-Pound Burgers

Fans name fast-food chains serving half-pound burgers that are filling and full of flavor.

When you’re hungry for a burger and know a quarter-pounder isn’t enough to hit the spot, it’s time to break out the big guns and go for the half-pound burger. Whether one whole patty or divided into two smaller ones, this menu option is bound to leave even the hungriest guest satisfied. So which restaurants offer up these behemoth burgers? Here are five fast-food chains serving up the most hearty, delicious, additive half-pound burgers, according to fans.

Fatburger

Fatburger‘s iconic Kingburger is what put the chain on the map: A “big fat patty” of 1/2 lb. 100% pure lean beef, fresh ground and grilled to perfection, served on a toasted sponge-dough bun. “Haven’t had a Fatburger in years. Forgot how good they are!” one fan said. Another raved about the Double Kingburger which contains—yes—a whole pound of meat. “Fatburger rocks! The XXL with the works is my idea of a perfect burger,” they agreed.

Jack In the Box

The Bacon Double Smashed Jack at Jack In the Box is a fan-favorite burger: Two 1/4lb smashed patties, hickory smoked bacon, melty American cheese, pickles, grilled onions & all-new Boss Sauce on a soft brioche bun. “This was from my local Jack in the Box!” one fan said, sharing a picture of their burger on Reddit. “It’s called the Bacon Double Smashed Jack, and it really blew my mind with looks and taste. The pickles and grilled onions really stood out. The patties were a little on the greasy side, but that’s exactly what I was craving for lunch.”

Burger King

The Double Whopper from Burger King is an OG classic: Two 1/4 lb. flame-grilled beef patties with juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions on a toasted sesame seed bun. “I’m just gonna say it, I think this is the best of all whopper size options,” one diner shared. “The single whopper I feel has more bread than meat, the triple whopper has too much meat and gets a bit overwhelming after so many bites. That extra patty just puts the right balance for me with toppings.”

Wendy’s

Wendy’s fans swear by the Dave’s Double: A half-pound of fresh beef, American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and onion on a toasted bun. “More meat means more to love,” the chain says. “Dave’s double is still my go to when I’m getting a craving,” one fan shared. “My fav fast food burger. Tastes so good when it’s been sitting in the wrapper for 10 min that w a large fry and a vanilla frostie,” another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

McDonald’s

McDonald’s Double Quarter Pounder (two quarter pound 100% fresh beef burger patties that are hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order) still hits the spot, fans say. “Can’t deny once they went to fresh beef on the QPC it improved exponentially. It’s pretty tasty,” one commented. “I swear man apart from homemade, the Double quarter pounder has to be one of the best burgers of all time. The beef is juicy and the cheese is melty,” another agreed.