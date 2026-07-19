5 Best Frozen Burritos, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend frozen burritos with the best flavor and texture.

A good burrito that’s packed with your favorite ingredients is irresistible, but sometimes you just don’t want to go out. That’s where the freezer section comes in handy. There’s no shortage of options and frozen burritos have come a long way from the bland, soggy options of the past. Today’s best picks feature better-quality ingredients, flavorful fillings, and tortillas that hold up after heating, making them an easy choice for busy lunches, quick dinners, or satisfying breakfasts. To find the frozen burritos worth stocking in your freezer, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share the brands they recommend most.

Amy’s Bean & Cheese Burrito

Amy’s has long been a go-to brand for frozen vegetarian meals, and its Bean & Cheese Burrito is one of its most popular offerings. It’s a favorite for Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table. “Amy’s Bean & Cheese Burrito has a soft tortilla and a well-seasoned filling without being overly salty,” she says. “The beans stay creamy, and the cheese melts evenly throughout the burrito.”

Red’s Steak & Cheddar Burrito

Red’s has built a reputation for frozen burritos made with recognizable ingredients and hearty fillings. The Steak & Cheddar is another go-to for Buchanan. “Red’s uses larger pieces of steak than many frozen burritos, giving it a better texture,” she explains. “The cheddar adds plenty of flavor without overpowering the rest of the filling.”

El Monterey Beef & Bean Burrito

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A longtime freezer aisle staple, El Monterey is known for affordable, crowd-pleasing frozen Mexican favorites. “El Monterey has been making frozen burritos for decades, and the Beef & Bean remains one of its most popular,” says Buchanan. “The filling has a good balance of beef, beans, and sauce, and the tortilla stays soft after heating.”

Trader Joe’s Spinach & Feta Egg White Burrito

Trader Joe’s offers several popular frozen breakfast options, and this burrito is a standout for a quick morning meal. Rania Batayneh, MPH, home chef, recipe developer, nutritionist and author of the bestselling book, The One One One Diet: The Simple 1:1:1 Formula for Fast and Sustained Weight Loss, recommends it for its protein-rich filling and nutritious ingredients. “If you’re looking for a convenient, protein-packed breakfast, Trader Joe’s Spinach & Feta Egg White Burrito is a satisfying option,” she says. “With 19 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber, it offers a balanced combination to help keep you full throughout the morning. Batayneh adds, “I also like that it’s made with egg whites, spinach, and feta rather than relying on potatoes as the primary filling, making it a more nutrient-dense choice.”

365 Everyday Value, Bean and Cheese Burrito

Whole Foods Market’s 365 Everyday Value line focuses on pantry and freezer essentials made with simple ingredients. Batayneh says this vegetarian burrito is a filling, balanced option thanks to its combination of beans, cheese, and whole-food ingredients. “For those looking for a satisfying vegetarian option, the 365 by Whole Foods Market Bean & Cheese Burrito is a great freezer staple,” she explains. “Made with pinto beans, reduced-fat cheddar cheese, and a wheat tortilla, it delivers a balanced combination of protein, fiber, and complex carbohydrates to help keep you satisfied. Batayneh adds, “I also like that beans provide both plant-based protein and fiber, making this a nutritious option that doesn’t rely on processed meat fillings.”