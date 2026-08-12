Parents and shoppers swear by these easy frozen meals kids actually love to eat.

Most kids, including mine, are picky. Not only does this complicate dining out at restaurants, but it sometimes impacts what you make for dinner. Enter frozen kids’ meals. Keeping a few of these in the freezer can come in majorly handy, especially for evenings when you don’t have time to make a fresh meal, when a babysitter is coming over, or when you are dining at someone else’s house who may not have something on hand your kids will eat. Here are the 7 best frozen kids’ meals, according to shoppers.

Kid Cuisine All Star Nuggets

Shoppers love the kid-centric Kid Cuisine All Star Nuggets meal. “Nostalgic, I get this for my kid when I need something really quick or I am eating something my toddler doesn’t like they get this sometimes,” someone says. “Kids loved it!” another writes. “My grandkids absolutely loved this meal! The nuggets were tasty, and they enjoyed the macaroni and cheese, corn, and brownie too. It’s quick and easy to prepare, which makes it perfect for busy days. The portion size is just right for kids, and there were no leftovers. This is a fun, convenient meal that I keep on hand for an easy lunch or dinner. We will definitely be buying it again!”

Amy’s Organic Mac Cheese Bowl

Amy’s Mac & 3 Cheese With Cauliflower Bowl is a great option for kids who are gluten-free. “We eat a LOT of different Amy’s brand foods. This is by far my favorite of their line! It’s delicious! It’s mostly GF pasta elbows with some small chunks of cauliflower mixed in. I don’t even need gluten-free, but I want it. You wouldn’t even know it is. DEFINITELY have your kids try it!!! … especially before getting them hooked on other boxed junk),” a shopper writes. “Great taste and gluten free. I love the Amy’s meals and would recommend them to anyone who is looking for a great tasting meals, look for Amy’s with a good selection of meals, and a great selection of recipes,” another adds.

Yummy Dino Buddies Nuggets

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Tyson Mega Dino Nuggets are super-sized dinosaur-shaped nuggets that boast 13 grams of protein per serving. Shoppers confirm they are “HUGE” and delicious. “Holy cow these were huge. Wasn’t expecting them to be so big. Great tasting and the kids love the shapes. These are almost as big as the patties,” one writes.

Stouffer’s Macaroni and Cheese

Stouffer’s Mac and Cheese Family Size Dinner Frozen Meal is a classic, kid-friendly option to serve a crowd. “We love this mac & cheese. It’s easy enough to throw in the oven for my 12yo when I’m late leaving work, and it’s cheesy, yumminess is filling. My grandma used to serve this and I didn’t realize it was Stouffers until two decades later. So good!” writes a shopper. “The best mac and cheese you can get. It’s so good, and a family fave. It actually tastes homemade, and so much better than all the synthetic tasting options on the market! Love it!” adds another.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets

I tricked my kids into thinking they were eating Chick-fil-A with Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets. “INSANELY Delicious! My husband who is a chef can’t believe that the sandwich I made him was a frozen breaded chicken cutlet. These are beyond delicious that they remind me of Chick-fil-A. My family is absolutely obsessed,” one Traget shopper says. “Phenomenal!” adds another. “I’m actually shocked at how great these are. They are so fresh tasting, flavorful, a little crispy on the outside and very tender inside. They do taste like Chick-fil-A-a maybe even better, or something you made homemade. I hope they never change these, they’re perfect.”

Bagel Bites

Bagel Bites Three Cheese Mini Pizza Bagel Frozen Snacks taste like nostalgia and are the OG of bagel bites, perfect for little hands. “So yummy! My daughter loves these! Portion size is good, quality is consistent,” writes a shopper. “Convenient Snack,” adds another. “Tasty snack, easy to cook in the air fryer.” Shoppers also love the pepperoni pizza version.

Applegate Naturals Chicken Tenders

Applegate Naturals Chicken Tenders are clean, crispy, and craveable. “Great taste for gluten-free. I eat these all the time. They are pricey but it’s a healthier option for those with stomach problems. Definitely a better quality processed food for chicken tenders,” one shopper says. “This is the best gluten and dairy free chicken strips out there. It is amazing. Put it in your air fryer and cook it up. It is delicious. I love it.”