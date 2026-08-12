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7 Frozen Sides That Taste Homemade, According to Shoppers

Fact-Checked
These frozen favorites deliver homemade flavor with almost no prep.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
August 12, 2026

If you are looking for a great hack to prepare a semi-homecooked meal in a hurry, head to the freezer section of your local grocery store and pick up some frozen sides. There are so many easy-to-prepare sides that will go well with whatever you are cooking, including burgers, steak, chicken, or seafood. What are the best options? Here are 7 frozen sides that taste homemade, according to shoppers.

Ore-Ida Extra Crispy Tater Tots

Target

Ore-Ida Tater Tots are bite-sized, cylindrical pieces of grated and seasoned fried potatoes. They were actually invested by the founders of the potato-centric brand in 1953 as a way to use up leftover slivers and shavings of potatoes from French fry production. “Best use of “leftover potato shavings” ever,” a Redditor declares.

Alexia Sweet Potato Fries

Target

Alexia Sweet Potato Fries are a shopper favorite. “So good! They really hit the spot when I’m craving fast food,” says a Redditor. “My wife and I like the Alexia Crinkle Cut Sweet Potato fries. We find that the regular cut ones are a little bland so we usually have to add a little more salt to them, my wife adds Cayanne powder. But the Crinkle Cut Sweet potato fries come with a little bit of black pepper so it adds a nice flavor to them. On these we don’t feel like I need to add salt or anything at all,” says one.

RELATED: 10 Unhealthiest Frozen Pies on Grocery Store Shelves

Trader Joe’s Spicy Spuds

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s Spicy Spuds are a newish fan favorite. “Really good! Little kick balanced nicely with the like and Parmesan. Added some of the tri-color frozen peppers to round it out,” a Redditor says. “I buy them everytime I go because they are delicious in breakfast tacos or as a side with dinner,” adds another. “They are perfect in a breakfast burrito. They get super crispy in the air fryer and although they aren’t that spicy they are seasoned so perfectly and are extremely flavorful! I also used them in a breakfast bowl with scrambled eggs and feta cheese and it was fantastic,” a third chimes in.

Stouffer’s Spinach Souffle

Goodnes

Stouffer’s Spinach Souffle is an old-school creamy baked vegetable casserole that is one of the brand’s original dishes, dating back over 60 years. “I will say that I’m a fan of the Stouffers Spinach Soufflé… it’s actually very good,” a Redditor says. “It does taste better than it looks. It’s just not a very photogenic food. Not Instagram ready as it were,” another adds.

McCain Smiles Potato Shapes

McCain Foods USA

McCain Smiles are fun, smiley-face-shaped frozen potato bites made from seasoned mashed potatoes, featuring a crispy, golden exterior and a soft, fluffy interior. They spark serious nostalgia for many shoppers. “My mom would get them rarely, so it was our special treat. I was shopping when I found them, didn’t even know they’re still going strong. Reminds me of childhood and my mom 🙂 Makes me very happy!” a Redditor says.

Cascadian Farm Organic Hashbrowns

Instacart

A fan favorite for a breakfast side? Cascadian Farm Organic Frozen Hash Browns. They are grown organically and Non-GMO certified, and super easy to cook up.

Grown in Idaho (Lamb Weston)

Instacart

Lamb Weston Grown-in-Idaho fries are the most highly hyped on Reddit. Customers maintain that they are fluffy, hand-cut style, and what most restaurants use. “Grown in Idaho Hand Cut Fries come out amazing in the air fryer,” a Redditor maintains. “I recently started getting these and omg I love them! I order online from Walmart and saw it labeled as a best seller so I gave it a try. Never going back. And you’re right , the air fryer is the way to go,” another says.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more about Leah
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