These frozen stir-fry kits make fast, flavorful dinners with minimal effort.

I always keep a few stir-fry kits in the freezer. While not always my first choice for dinner, they come in super handy on nights where I don’t have a ton of time to prepare a from-scratch meal, but still want to feed my family a delicious meal. Some of these kits have protein already in them. However, I prefer buying kits that are veggie-only and adding my own fresh protein. Which are the best, as decided by those who buy them? Here are the 5 best frozen stir-fry kits, according to shoppers.

Birds Eye Voila Chicken Stir-Fry

Birds Eye Voila! Chicken Stir-Fry is a tasty and wholesome meal made with premium Birds Eye® vegetables, quality meat, and chef-inspired sauces. You can prep in less than 15 minutes and each bag is filled with carrots, broccoli, red peppers, and white chicken and pasta in a sesame garlic stir-fry sauce. “I love keeping these stocked in my freezer. They are tasty, full of good vegetables and protein. I like that they are full of too much junk and are easy to make, especially when you forget to take the meat out of the freezer,” a shopper says. “Surprised at how good this was. Loaded with big chicken bites, lots of peppers would have liked more broccoli than peppers, but it’s fabulous. I love to cook from scratch but due to health issues sometimes I cant. This is as close homemade on the market. Really fresh. Well done,” adds another.

Good & Gather Organic Blend

Organic Frozen Stir-Fry Blend – 10oz – Good & Gather is an affordable but delicious option that includes broccoli florets, carrots, green beans, red peppers, mushrooms, and onions. “Love Target frozen veg! My new preference over other stores’ offerings. Somehow taste and texture is more like fresh,” says a shopper. “This is one of my favorite blends. The flavor is so delicious! I’ve used it multiple times, and my family is always impressed with how much flavor it adds to meats and even pasta. Definitely a staple for me!” says another.

Great Value Frozen Vegetable Stir Fry

Great Value Frozen Vegetable Stir Fry, Walmart’s version, is another budget-friendly favorite. “This one is surprisingly yummy. Decent amount of sauce and good amount of veggies. Add a little soy sauce and ur golden,” says a Redditor. “I love these ones! Their better then the michelinas in my opinion, and a lot cheaper!” adds another.

Wegmans Organic Stir-Fry Blend

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Wegmans Frozen Far East Stir-Fry Blend is a great option from the gourmet grocery store. Each bag has broccoli florets, sugar snap peas, carrots, bok choy, and red peppers “picked and quickly frozen to offer the freshest possible frozen vegetables to you and your family,” the store promises. “Delicious! Just made stirfry with Wegs Teriyaki chicken. Veggies tasted fresh, broccoli florets were fantastic. Colorful meal! Will buy this blend frequently,” a shopper writes.

Trader Joe’s Vegetable Stir-Fry

Trader Joe’s Asian Vegetables with Beijing Style Soy Sauce has sugar snap peas, broccoli, baby corn, petite green beans, water chestnuts, red bell peppers, carrots, and Kikurage mushrooms. And, the soy-based sauce comes in a separate packet so you can add it at the last minute to achieve that intriguing flavor profile. “Cooked up quickly and tastes fresh! It’s very heavy on the snap peas,” says a Redditor. “I literally eat this on top of white rice and it’s great when I don’t feel like cooking,” says another. “Those veggies are great if you stir in a bottle of TJ’s General Tso’s sauce! Can add in a protein if you like!” notes a third.