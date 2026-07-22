5 Best Cottage Cheese Brands, According to Chefs

Chefs share the best cottage cheese brands for flavor and texture.

Cottage cheese has become one of the hottest high-protein foods thanks to its versatility, creamy texture, and impressive nutrition profile. Whether you’re enjoying it with fruit, blending it into dips, or using it to add protein to your favorite recipes, the quality can vary significantly from one brand to the next. To find the best options, Eat This, Not That! asked Eva Filer, home chef, recipe developer, and food blogger at My Rad Kitchen, to share her top five cottage cheese picks.

Good Culture Whole Milk Classic Cottage Cheese

If ingredient quality is a priority, Good Culture is hard to beat. Its simple ingredient list and rich, creamy texture make it a standout whether you’re eating it straight from the container or incorporating it into recipes. “Good Culture Whole Milk Classic Cottage Cheese is known for its clean ingredients, creamy texture, and small curds that are tender without being watery,” says Filer. “It has a fresh, slightly tangy flavor that works well on its own, paired with fruit, or added to recipes for extra protein.”

Daisy Cottage Cheese

Daisy keeps things simple with a short ingredient list and a classic cottage cheese flavor. Filer likes its creamy consistency and versatility, making it an easy staple for everyday meals. “Daisy Cottage Cheese has a rich, creamy consistency and a fresh dairy flavor made with simple ingredients and no preservatives,” Filer explains. “Its smooth texture and mild taste make it an easy addition to both sweet and savory dishes.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese

Breakstone’s offers a familiar, crowd-pleasing flavor that’s approachable for longtime cottage cheese fans and newcomers alike. Its balanced texture makes it a reliable choice for snacking and cooking. According to Filer, “Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese has a creamy texture with soft curds and a mild, tangy flavor that appeals to a wide range of tastes.” She says, “It works well as a quick snack, a breakfast option with fruit, or as a protein-rich ingredient in recipes.”

Knudsen Cottage Cheese

For an all-purpose option, Filer recommends Knudsen. Its mild flavor and consistently creamy texture make it easy to incorporate into everything from breakfast bowls to baked dishes. “Knudsen Cottage Cheese has a smooth, creamy texture with tender curds and a mild, fresh flavor that works well in both sweet and savory recipes,” Filer says. “Its consistent quality makes it a versatile choice for breakfast bowls, snacks, dips, and baked dishes.”

Hiland Dairy Cottage Cheese

Hiland Dairy is a dependable pick for shoppers looking for a creamy, versatile cottage cheese that works across a variety of recipes. Its fresh flavor pairs just as well with sweet toppings as it does with savory ingredients. “Hiland Dairy Cottage Cheese offers a rich, creamy bite with a fresh dairy flavor that complements everything from fresh fruit to savory dips,” Filer shares. “Its satisfying texture makes it a reliable choice for everyday meals and snacks.”