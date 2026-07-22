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5 Best Jarred Pickle Brands, According to Chefs 

Evidence-Based
Chefs share their top-rated jarred pickles for crunch and flavor.
Avatar for Jess Kelly
By
July 22, 2026

When it comes to pickles, there are quite a wide variety of brands and flavors. Depending on the brine, they can range from garlicky to intensely sour. Some brands and flavors come out above the rest when it comes to taste, and these five jarred pickle brands come recommended by professionals in the industry.

Grillo’s Pickles (Classic Dill Spears)

Grillo's

One of the top tier pickles, in my opinion, as well, is Grillo’s Pickles (Classic Dill Spears). Their half sours are also amazing. “These are affordable and accessible, as they can be found at Walmart, Sprouts, local grocery stores, etc. It’s got a satisfying crunch, and the ingredient list is refreshingly simple, with no animal-derived additives to worry about. They’re gluten-free, fat-free, Vegan, and certified kosher, so that is [an] enormous peace of mind to most shoppers,” Switch4Good’s Chef Raphael Wrobel said.

365 by Whole Foods Market (Organic Dill Pickles)

Whole Foods Market

The 365 by Whole Foods Market (Organic Dill Pickles) is another chef favorite. “A phenomenal, affordable organic option that legitimately stands out for its crisp texture and straightforward ingredients,” Chef Wrobel said. “I love reaching for this one when I want a clean, no-fuss pickle for a vegan Reuben.”

Bubbies Kosher Dills

Bubbie's

The Bubbies Kosher Dills are truly a tasty fermented option. “For anyone who wants a naturally fermented pickle, Bubbies is the classic choice,” Chef Wrobel said. “No sugar, no artificial preservatives, and that tangy, probiotic-rich brine is a great one to repurpose in vegan ranch or as a marinade base. And, there is no better name for a pickle than this brand!”

Mt. Olive Simply Pickles Kosher Dills

Mt. Olive Pickles

The Mt. Olive Simply Pickles Kosher Dills add a little bit of extra seasoning, like turmeric, for color and flavor. “I love that they utilize sea salt and turmeric for color. As the website confirms, “like all Mt. Olive items, these are gluten-free and vegan,” Chef Wrobel said.

Olive My Pickle

Olive My Pickle

The Olive My Pickle not only feeds your pickle addiction, but is good for your gut. “This is a fascinating brand whose mission is to “spread awareness about the power of probiotic fermented foods to heal the gut.” They proudly say on their website that they’re naturally gluten-free, Kosher certified, GMO-free, small family-owned, and certified vegan,” Chef Wrobel said.

Jess Kelly
Jess Kelly is an accomplished freelance writer and journalist with nearly a decade of experience contributing to renowned media outlets, including The Huffington Post, Cosmopolitan, AAA, Elite Traveler, Eater, Food52, Insider, Wine Enthusiast, Kitchn, AAA World Magazine, Thrillist, Conde Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, Hemispheres, and TravelPulse. Read more about Jess
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