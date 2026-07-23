5 Best Tortilla Chip Brands, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend tortilla chips with the best flavor, crunch, and scoopability.

Whether you’re serving chips and salsa at a backyard barbecue or piling on toppings for homemade nachos, the right tortilla chips can make all the difference. While every brand promises the perfect crunch, some stand out for their flavor, texture, and ability to hold up to hearty dips. To find the best options, Eat This, Not That! asked Eva Filer, home chef, recipe developer, and food blogger at My Rad Kitchen, to share the tortilla chip brands she reaches for time and again.

Santitas Tortilla Chips

If you’re looking for a sturdy tortilla chip that won’t crumble under thick dips or loaded nachos, Santitas is a dependable choice. Its durable crunch makes it a great selection for serving at parties. “Santitas Tortilla Chips are thick, crunchy, and sturdy enough to scoop up hearty dips without breaking,” says Filer. “Their classic corn flavor and satisfying texture make them a reliable choice for everything from guacamole and queso to homemade nachos.”

Tostitos Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips

Tostitos Restaurant Style strikes a balance between light and sturdy, making it one of the most versatile tortilla chips on grocery store shelves. They’re equally at home alongside salsa, queso, or guacamole. “Tostitos Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips have a light, crispy texture with just the right amount of salt to complement a variety of dips,” Filer explains. “They are thin, yet durable, which makes them a dependable option for parties, taco nights, and everyday snacking.”

Late July Organic Sea Salt Tortilla Chips

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For shoppers who prefer organic ingredients without sacrificing flavor or crunch, Late July is Filer’s personal favorite. The simple seasoning also makes these chips especially versatile. “Late July Organic Sea Salt Tortilla Chips are made with organic ingredients and deliver a crisp bite with a clean, toasted corn flavor,” she says. “The light seasoning allows fresh salsas, guacamole, and other dips to shine without overpowering them.”

On The Border Café Style Tortilla Chips

When the menu calls for loaded nachos or extra-thick dips, Filer likes On The Border’s chips because they can stand up to heavier toppings. “On The Border Café Style Tortilla Chips offer a hearty restaurant-style crunch that holds up well under loaded nachos and thick dips,” she says. “Their robust texture and authentic corn flavor make them a great option when serving a crowd.”

Xochitl Salted Corn Tortilla Chips

If you prefer a lighter, more delicate tortilla chip, Xochitl delivers an authentic corn flavor with a crisp texture that complements fresh appetizers rather than overpowering them. “Xochitl Salted Corn Tortilla Chips are thin, delicate, and made with stone-ground corn for a fresh, authentic taste,” says Filer. “Their light, crisp texture pairs especially well with fresh salsa, ceviche, and other lighter appetizers.”