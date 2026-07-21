5 Best Maple Syrup Brands Made With Real Maple, According to Chefs

Top chefs share their go-to pure maple syrup brands for quality and flavor.

When it comes to chef recommended maple syrup, Switch4Good’s Chef Raphael Wrobel leans on organic, single-ingredient maple syrup consistently as an ethical choice. “It’s one of the few quality sweeteners that’s naturally plant-based, minimally processed, and packed with actual flavor complexity instead of just in-your-face sweetness,” Chef Wrobel said. “Unlike honey, it doesn’t involve any animal labor, and unlike refined sugars, it still carries the essence and character of where it came from — the soil, the trees, and in some cases, the season it was tapped.” Here are five go-to maple syrup brands that come chef recommended.

Butternut Mountain Farm

The Butternut Mountain Farm maples syrup is a go-to for the professionals. “A family-owned Vermont operation whose Organic Grade-A Amber syrup has received high praise and features just one ingredient: pure organic maple syrup,” Chef Wrobel said. “It’s vegan, kosher, and gluten-free, and accessible at retailers like Walmart.”

Runamok

The Vermont brand Runamok knows good maple syrup. “A Vermont brand known for a modern, chef-driven approach, with fancy flavors for lots of experimentation in your kitchen,” Chef Wrobel said. “The Sugarmaker’s Cut is pure, vegan, Vermont organic maple syrup, as their FAQs confirm: “Yes, our line of maple syrups and maple-based cocktail mixers + bitters are vegan-friendly.” If you haven’t had the Vanilla Bean Infused Maple Syrup, you’re in for a treat.”

Crown Maple

For an impressive color and flavor, Crown Maple really delivers it all, and is a favorite among industry professionals. “Their Amber Color Rich Taste variety features a single ingredient. They are vegan-friendly, as well,” Chef Wrobel said.

Kirkland Signature

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For an accessible brand, the Kirkland Signature (Costco) maple syrup works well! “Costco’s Kirkland brand Organic Pure Maple Syrup boasts strong quality at an incredibly affordable price point, and like the others, it’s single-ingredient,” Chef Wrobel said. “Here, we’re talking accessibility, affordability, and quality for readers.”

365 by Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods delivers just that, and when it comes to their 365 by Whole Foods Market maple syrup, Chef looks for one single ingredient. “Once again, we’re talking about a single-ingredient, Organic dark maple syrup, Grade A dark amber color, and it’s officially labeled vegan,” Chef Wrobel said. “The price point is great, and Whole Foods is ubiquitous enough at this point that it’s accessible for many readers around the U.S. You really can’t go wrong with this one.”