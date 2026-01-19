5 Best Frozen Meatballs Made With Beef and Pork, Not Fillers

These frozen meatballs are made with real beef and pork.

Frozen meatballs deserve a permanent spot in your freezer thanks to how convenient, delicious, and versatile they are, especially on days when you want a quick meal without sacrificing taste or quality. Whether you’re in the mood for a good sandwich or feel like making a good spaghetti dish, good frozen meatballs—made from actual meat—take all the stress out of meal prep. So which ones are best? Here are the best frozen meatballs made with actual beef and pork.

Kirkland Signature Italian-Style Meatballs

Costco shoppers rave about the Kirkland Signature Italian-Style Meatballs, which are made from real ground beef. "Had these last night! I love them for my "I don't feel like cooking" nights because I throw some Rao's that I dress up with fresh ingredients and boil noodles. Done," one shopper said.

Sprouts Organic Grass Fed Beef Meatballs

Sprouts Organic Grass Fed Beef Meatballs are made with real beef, and shoppers are obsessed. “Because I buy grass fed beef I thought I’d give this a try. Greatly impressed with the quality and versatility of this product,” one shopper said. “They only take 1 minute to heat up in the microwave. I’ve used them for quick meatball sandwiches and for spaghetti and meatballs. Will definitely continue buying this product.”

Great Value Homestyle Meatballs

Great Value Homestyle Meatballs are made with beef, pork, gourmet seasoning, and bread crumbs. “These are the best frozen meatballs that I’ve ever bought,” one Walmart shopper said. “They are very good as a meal, extra good with spaghetti. We like them best as a snack.”

Rao’s Meatballs and Sauce

Rao’s Made For Home Family Size Frozen Meatballs and Sauce is made with beef and pork. “These are some of the best meatballs I have ever eaten!” one Target shopper said. “The texture, the taste! Like why would I make them when I can just buy them? Except I only cooked them until they were hot in the microwave, just the 9 min at 100% did it not the additional 9 min at 50%.”

Earth’s Best Mini Beef Meatballs for Kids

Earth’s Best Frozen Premium Baked Mini Beef Meatballs for Kids are made with real beef. “I’ve been serving these to my family for about a decade,” one Target shopper said. “We’ve always loved them. I split up the bag into several meals and my husband loves putting them on frozen pizzas too.”