5 Chain Restaurant Meatball Subs Packed With Real Beef and Pork, Not Fillers

These chain restaurant meatball subs are made with real beef and pork, not cheap fillers.

Meatball subs are one of the most popular menu items at any decent sandwich shop for good reason—this hearty, savory, comforting meal is delicious and filling when made with love and care. The meatballs in a meatball sub should be indistinguishable quality-wise to meatballs served on a plate or with pasta, but not every restaurant makes their meatball subs without fillers and cheap additives. So where is the real deal to be found? Here are five chain restaurants where the meatball subs are made with real beef and pork.

Potbelly Sandwich Works

Mama’s Meatball at Potbelly Sandwich Works is made with homestyle beef and pork meatballs smothered in marinara sauce, provolone, and Italian seasoning. “Their meatball sandwich is so good!” one fan said. “It’s a regular in our rotation! Never had bad service or food there!” another agreed.

Firehouse Subs

The Meatball Sub at Firehouse Subs is made from beef and pork meatballs. “This is from Firehouse. Their meatball sandwich is awesome. Super cheesy super meaty bread super soft. I would never go back to Subway,” one fan said, sharing a picture of their meal on Facebook.

DiBella’s Subs

The Italian Meatball at DiBella's Subs is made with beef & pork meatballs slow-cooked in marinara sauce with melted mozzarella cheese and shredded parmesan cheese on a fresh-baked everything roll. "Their everything bread is delicious. A large meatball sub is a solid few meals worth and a hefty boi," one diner shared.

Togo’s

The Hot Meatball sub at Togo’s is made with Italian beef and pork meatballs with marinara sauce and provolone. “So far I’ve tried the California Club, the Italian, Turkey Genoa Salami & Cheddar, Turkey & Cheddar, Hot Meatball, and the Bacon Ranch Chicken Wrap. All of them are first-class and packed,” one diner said.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

The Meatball Sandwich at Carrabba’s Italian Grill is made with beef and pork meatballs in pomodoro sauce, topped with mozzarella and grated Romano cheeses on toasted focaccia bread. The meatballs are so popular the chain even shared how to make this delicious dish from scratch.