5 Best Frozen Meatballs on Grocery Shelves, According to Shoppers

Shoppers say these five frozen meatballs deliver standout flavor, texture, and convenience.

I love making meatballs from scratch but it’s not practical for a quick weeknight dinner, which is where having an excellent frozen option is ideal. There are many brands with frozen meatballs so tasty and convenient you will want to keep it on hand at all times. Whether you’re making spaghetti and meatballs (I highly recommend the Carbone Marinara for a quick yet delicious sauce) or a meatball sub, these options are exceptional. Here are five of the best frozen meatballs you can get from the store, according to shoppers.

Kirkland Signature Meatballs

Costco’s Kirkland Signature Meatballs are fantastic, shoppers rave. “These meatballs turn plain pasta into wonderful hearty main meals,” one member said. “And if unexpected guests drop by, you have a spread ready in microwave minutes along with some crackers and cheese. They are not loaded with fillers unlike so many other prepared meatballs as there is only 5 grams of carb per serving. We love them!”

Rosina Italian style

Rosina Italian Style Meatballs made with beef, pork and chicken are delicious, according to shoppers. "I love Rosina home style meatballs. Been eating them forever," one fan shared. "Seconding this. Rosina's Italian style are my go-to," another agreed.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s Italian Style Meatballs are a must-have item, fans say. “The meatballs are so good straight out of the bag. Most other bagged meatballs need to be cooked in the oven before adding to anything,” one shopper said. “I put them in everything such as rice, pasta, soup,” another commented.

Mama Mancini’s Jumbo Beef Meatballs

Mama Mancini’s Jumbo Beef Meatballs in Italian Style Sauce are outstanding, shoppers say. “Mama Mancini’s meatballs are the most tender and delicious I have had since my mother’s many years ago,” one happy customer said in the reviews. “The tenderness and the sauce are made me reminisce about the odor and taste that emanated from our kitchen growing up. Sundays and Wednesdays were our traditional sauce days. Thanks to Mama Mancini, I can now relive those days of growing up more often with sauce and meatballs just like my mother made.”

Ikea Frozen Meatballs

No surprise here—shoppers are obsessed with Ikea’s HUVUDROLL frozen meatballs. “These meatballs can do it all, sandwich, cocktail eats, or Swedish meatball main dish,” one fan shared in the reviews. “Quick to defrost, add a sauce and eat. Always in my freezer. So delicious! Great for snacking teenagers when they come home from school. Easy for teenagers to make themselves. The Swedish sauce sold at Ikea is a great way for dinner to start. Add tomato based sauce for Italian dinner, meatball sandwich or cocktail meatballs (a little big but very tasty).”